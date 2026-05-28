In contrast, disruptor models like the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck maintain higher fuel type loyalty rates. EV loyalty is considerably stronger—63% for Rivian and 69% for Tesla. Rivian's make loyalty rate is 40%, compared to Tesla's 60%. The gap likely results from the fact that Rivian's lower priced offering, the R2, has not yet been released. As of this writing, Rivian’s website shows the R2 will be available in Spring 2026. Interestingly, segment loyalty is lower for these disruptors (just 17%), indicating that buyers are motivated more by the brand than the body style of the vehicle itself. The lower loyalty is due to Rivian’s portfolio being narrower with just two products, compared to Tesla’s 5, which limits its offerings.

Overall, Tesla and Rivian households are acquiring these vehicles as much for the brand as for their EV or truck attributes. This brand-driven behavior sets them apart from legacy automakers and underscores the shifting dynamics in the electric truck market.