1. Understand the vehicle

The first step in assessing SDV risks and opportunities is to understand how these vehicles function. Vehicle risk is no longer defined solely by physical attributes or mechanical systems. Instead, it is shaped by software maturity and the level of autonomy content embedded in a vehicle.

At Levels 0 to 2, where advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) support the driver, risk remains with the driver. At Level 3 and above, however, the increased level of automated systems that can assume control of the vehicle shift liability from drivers to OEMs or other suppliers involved in software, hardware, and system architecture, including through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Crucially, these risks are not fixed at the time of sale. Because SDVs can be continuously updated, risks evolve and shift over time, making liability assessment more complex.

To assess readiness, insurers should ask: are you merely classifying vehicles on the lot, or do you understand what they are capable of in real-world operation? Using tools like S&P Global Mobility’s S&P Global Mobility’s SDV-readiness can sharpen this assessment by identifying vehicles’ autonomous capabilities on a continuum, supporting a more accurate view of risk.

2. Understand the current ecosystem

Beyond individual vehicles’ capabilities, risk must also be understood at the fleet level. Insurers must understand today’s installed base, including the distribution of autonomy features, compute content and sensor systems currently in operation. Insurers should evaluate how widely ADAS and other autonomy features are deployed across the fleet and how underlying technologies vary across vehicles.

Just as important are the ecosystem dependencies behind those features. Software suppliers, hardware platforms and shared architectures across OEMs can introduce common points of exposure. Not all vehicles on the road are equal—even within the same model year—but certain technologies may already be widespread enough to influence claims and loss trends.

Tracking vehicles in operation (VIO) can help benchmark portfolio exposure against the broader fleet. Mapping software suppliers and how they interact with OEMs can also help insurers better understand potential liability and how it is distributed across the ecosystem.

To assess readiness, insurers should ask: do you have a clear view of what is actually in your portfolio today? Or are you relying on assumptions about the fleet?

3. Understand the future ecosystem

Risk exposure is shaped as much by where the market is going as by where it stands today. Insurers should use forecasts to anticipate how software-defined and autonomous capabilities will scale through adoption, software maturity and VIO growth. This is essential to project where risk exposure will appear down the road.

Forecasts allow insurers to examine the growth of Level 2+, Level 3 and Level 4 capabilities, as well as the expansion of SDV adoption and regulation. Even a partial shift toward higher automation levels can change liability patterns, increase repair severity and alter claims frequency.

These forecasts provide a preview of how SDV capabilities are expected to be adopted over time, including regional variations and the impact of different powertrains. This perspective helps insurers shape strategy years in advance by identifying where the market is headed and what potential exposures lie ahead.

To assess future readiness, ask: are you planning for today’s fleet—or the portfolio you will be insuring five to 10 years from now?

4. Turn insight into strategy

Finally, insurers need to turn their insights into actionable steps. First, insurers must translate intelligence into underwriting strategy by incorporating feature- and capability-level data into pricing and differentiating risk within the same model based on software and operating functionality. They should then apply these insights at the portfolio level, identifying concentrations of shared technology risk and monitoring exposure to specific platforms, suppliers or autonomy levels.

Vehicle-level intelligence can improve pricing accuracy, policy design and risk selection by strengthening the link between vehicle capability and cost, as higher levels of autonomy are generally associated with higher repair and replacement costs. Software-enabled features may also open up new claim pathways. S&P Global Mobility’s VINtelligence service surfaces VIN-level features, including autonomy content and MSRP, to support more precise pricing and policy decisions by providing a more robust view of individual vehicles.

Insurers should ask themselves: are your insights informing real underwriting and portfolio decisions—or are they sitting in separate analytical silos?