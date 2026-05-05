The US, Japan and China will anchor Nissan’s ability to scale innovation, tailor volume to demand and set standards for speed, cost and relevance. Each is expected to deliver volume, profitability and brand strength; improve competitiveness at home; and provide products, technology and industrial capability to leverage globally.

The US and Canada are expected to provide stable returns and a foundation for sustained growth. Nissan aims to rebuild US sales to 1 million units by fiscal year 2030. In comparison, since 2010, Nissan-brand US sales peaked in 2017 at 1.44 million units and fell to a recent low of 682,269 units in 2022. Combined Nissan and Infiniti sales reached 926,000 units in 2025, including 873,305 units from the Nissan brand.

The US target is ambitious, and Nissan intends to reach it through leadership in larger vehicles, a heavily localized footprint and strong manufacturing. The focus is on hybrids, including a V6 hybrid planned for full-frame vehicles and e-Power hybrid technology, while traditional ICE versions will also remain. The next-generation Rogue with e-Power addresses a major gap in Nissan’s US lineup. Nissan Americas head Christian Meunier said of the Rogue, “We’re late to the party, but we’re bringing a best-in-class product.”

Xterra will be the lead product for new body-on-frame vehicles using V6 engines for both ICE and hybrid powertrains; EV solutions are ruled out as incompatible with the use case for these vehicles. This platform will underpin five North American products: two SUVs for Nissan, two for Infiniti and the next-generation Frontier pickup.

These entries will sit in the midsize truck segment rather than full-size, where Nissan has history with Frontier, and the Xterra nameplate remains iconic. However, these segments are expected to see a wave of new entries over the next few years, and competition will be fierce.

Nissan said its US electric vehicle (EV) investment will “remain disciplined and responsive to market conditions and policy evolution,” despite media reports that US EV manufacturing plans have been canceled.

Japan will continue to be the proving ground for new technology and will lead in autonomous driving technologies and new mobility services, including the next-generation ProPILOT and a robotaxi pilot. Nissan also aims to reach younger customers with a newly confirmed Skyline and a forthcoming compact car program.

By FY2030, Nissan targets Japan-market sales of 550,000 units. Since 2010, sales peaked in 2013 with 678,960 units and fell to a low of 402,636 units in 2025.

In mainland China, Nissan will expand new energy vehicle (NEV) technology and “serve as a source of development speed, cost efficiency, and global export hub.” Its 20-year partnership with Dongfeng is central to this strategy; Espinosa said it brings China-market speed, technology and competitive cost to Nissan’s arsenal.

Nissan will develop vehicles for both China’s domestic market and export. “It’s a two-step strategy. [The] first step will be to export products from China to some of these markets to defend ourselves from the aggressive competition that we have there [and] in the longer term to learn and adapt our operations to the new standards that are being created in China,” Espinosa said. China will focus on NEVs and light-commercial vehicles, though internal combustion products may also be exported.

Nissan will export from China to Latin America and ASEAN markets, with the Middle East to follow. By FY2030, Nissan aims for annual sales of 1 million units in mainland China and plans to export the N7 to Latin America and ASEAN and the Frontier Pro to Latin America, ASEAN and the Middle East.