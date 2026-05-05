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Nissan is reducing its global lineup from 56 to 45 models to boost efficiency, profitability, and growth, focusing on strategic, high-impact vehicles.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
With a financial restructuring underway, Nissan is returning to the core job of any automaker: the product. Introducing the brand’s new vision at a media event in April, CEO Ivan Espinosa said, “This is the right moment to sharpen our long-term vision, not as a vision, but as a guide for action. Our vision helps us decide where to lead, where to partner and where to stop.”
The new plan leans on Nissan’s history, partnerships and corporate advantages to make its global product lineup more cohesive, efficient and profitable.
As part of this vision, Nissan will reduce its global lineup from 56 models to 45, with volume, profitability and strategic role determining which products are dropped. Like most full-line automakers, Nissan will retain some low-volume products if they help build brand image, even when profits are limited.
“These nameplates are helping describe to customers who Nissan is, what the brand is about...We’re going to gradually start trimming down those products that have low volume, low profit contribution and that don’t have a strategic role in the lineup,” Espinosa said.
Overall, however, investment will be reallocated from underperforming products to remaining models. While total spending will not decline, volume from the streamlined lineup will need to increase to offset discontinued vehicles and support Nissan’s growth ambitions.
Nissan aims to cover about 80% of the market with vehicles grouped into three core families—heartbeat, core and growth—while using partners to cover other segments.
Heartbeat models emphasize brand identity, emotional appeal and innovation, exemplified by the upcoming Japan-market Skyline sporty sedan and the US-focused Xterra. Details are limited, but a new-generation GT-R will also be among this group. Core models support global business with scale and stability, such as the Rogue and X-Trail with hybrid e-Power. Growth models target emerging demand, including the Juke EV launching in Europe.
Partner models extend market coverage. Examples include the Nissan Micra based on the Renault 5, the US-market Rogue PHEV based on the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and the Frontier Pro X and NX developed with Nissan’s mainland China partner, Dongfeng. Through these partnerships, Nissan will expand PHEV and range-extended electric vehicle propulsion systems.
Pictured: Nissan Juke
Pictured: Nissan Rogue
The US, Japan and China will anchor Nissan’s ability to scale innovation, tailor volume to demand and set standards for speed, cost and relevance. Each is expected to deliver volume, profitability and brand strength; improve competitiveness at home; and provide products, technology and industrial capability to leverage globally.
The US and Canada are expected to provide stable returns and a foundation for sustained growth. Nissan aims to rebuild US sales to 1 million units by fiscal year 2030. In comparison, since 2010, Nissan-brand US sales peaked in 2017 at 1.44 million units and fell to a recent low of 682,269 units in 2022. Combined Nissan and Infiniti sales reached 926,000 units in 2025, including 873,305 units from the Nissan brand.
The US target is ambitious, and Nissan intends to reach it through leadership in larger vehicles, a heavily localized footprint and strong manufacturing. The focus is on hybrids, including a V6 hybrid planned for full-frame vehicles and e-Power hybrid technology, while traditional ICE versions will also remain. The next-generation Rogue with e-Power addresses a major gap in Nissan’s US lineup. Nissan Americas head Christian Meunier said of the Rogue, “We’re late to the party, but we’re bringing a best-in-class product.”
Xterra will be the lead product for new body-on-frame vehicles using V6 engines for both ICE and hybrid powertrains; EV solutions are ruled out as incompatible with the use case for these vehicles. This platform will underpin five North American products: two SUVs for Nissan, two for Infiniti and the next-generation Frontier pickup.
These entries will sit in the midsize truck segment rather than full-size, where Nissan has history with Frontier, and the Xterra nameplate remains iconic. However, these segments are expected to see a wave of new entries over the next few years, and competition will be fierce.
Nissan said its US electric vehicle (EV) investment will “remain disciplined and responsive to market conditions and policy evolution,” despite media reports that US EV manufacturing plans have been canceled.
Japan will continue to be the proving ground for new technology and will lead in autonomous driving technologies and new mobility services, including the next-generation ProPILOT and a robotaxi pilot. Nissan also aims to reach younger customers with a newly confirmed Skyline and a forthcoming compact car program.
By FY2030, Nissan targets Japan-market sales of 550,000 units. Since 2010, sales peaked in 2013 with 678,960 units and fell to a low of 402,636 units in 2025.
In mainland China, Nissan will expand new energy vehicle (NEV) technology and “serve as a source of development speed, cost efficiency, and global export hub.” Its 20-year partnership with Dongfeng is central to this strategy; Espinosa said it brings China-market speed, technology and competitive cost to Nissan’s arsenal.
Nissan will develop vehicles for both China’s domestic market and export. “It’s a two-step strategy. [The] first step will be to export products from China to some of these markets to defend ourselves from the aggressive competition that we have there [and] in the longer term to learn and adapt our operations to the new standards that are being created in China,” Espinosa said. China will focus on NEVs and light-commercial vehicles, though internal combustion products may also be exported.
Nissan will export from China to Latin America and ASEAN markets, with the Middle East to follow. By FY2030, Nissan aims for annual sales of 1 million units in mainland China and plans to export the N7 to Latin America and ASEAN and the Frontier Pro to Latin America, ASEAN and the Middle East.
Beyond these core markets, Nissan’s priorities will include Mexico and the Middle East. Nissan Mexico has one of the company’s largest manufacturing footprints and has led the market in sales for 18 years, making it a core industrial and profitability anchor supporting scale expansion and Americas earnings.
The Middle East remains a growth and profit market—the current Iran war notwithstanding—served by exports from Nissan’s lead markets and skewed toward high-margin SUVs aligned with customer demand.
The Nissan Vision sets out a rational plan for future product focus and priorities that is broadly aligned with automotive industry trends on powertrain investment, AI integration and software development, while remaining grounded in traditional basics.
But Espinosa added a twist: Vehicles don’t need to be built or developed in China to be competitive. Instead, he says, “You need to prepare a product that looks like the Chinese product . . . with the technology, the appearance and the experience that you get in the cabin.”
The takeaway is that legacy OEMs will need to raise their game in cockpit user interfaces, infotainment, user experience and autonomous technology—as well as their speed in bringing these to market—regardless of where the vehicle is produced or by whom.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events.
We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry, with insightful series such as Behind the Headlines, offering a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.