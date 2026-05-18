NEW YORK — May 18, 2026 — S&P Global Mobility today announced that it is opening access to FeeSync powered by Market Scan, its automotive payments-as-a-service platform, to the entire automotive industry at no cost. This is one of the most significant industry-wide infrastructure investments in recent memory. The first-of-its-kind platform gives dealers a centralized, secure environment to manage and syndicate their fee structures to vendor and agency partners, independent of any technology partners.

For decades, the automotive retail ecosystem has relied on a fragmented network of vendors, agencies, and marketing partners, each maintaining their own copy of dealer fee data — often updated on different cadences, through different channels, and without a single source of truth. The result has been operational complexity for dealers and inconsistency for consumers, particularly as expectations around pricing transparency continue to rise across the industry and among regulators.

FeeSync changes that. Through a simple, secure interface, dealers can update their fee structures in one place and grant or revoke access to specific vendor partners as needed. Approved partners can then extract that fee data via API, ensuring that every downstream marketing channel reflects the dealership’s most current information. The platform is offered free of charge to dealers and the broader allied industry.

“Dealers shouldn’t have to chase updates across a dozen vendors every time their fee structure changes, and consumers shouldn’t encounter different numbers depending on where they shop. The infrastructure to fix this should exist at the industry level, not at the dealership level — and we’re in a unique position to provide it,” said Aaron Baldwin, President, Sales Solutions at S&P Global Mobility. “Opening FeeSync to the entire industry at no cost is the right thing to do for our dealer partners, for the allied industry, and ultimately for the consumer. We’re proud to serve as a trusted, agnostic third party in making it happen.”