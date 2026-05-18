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EV loyalty dropped 24 percentage points after tax credits ended, with more EV households switching to gas vehicles—a key trend for brands to adapt to in 2026.
The purchase behavior of US electric vehicle (EV) households returning to market has changed substantially since the federal tax credit ended last September. Though this trend receives less attention than EVs’ appeal to gasoline vehicle owners, it is important given the large number of households with an EV in the garage—5.7 million as of January 1, 2026.
Brands that understand these purchase trends will enjoy a market advantage if they offer products aligned with evolving consumer preferences when EV households do return.
Nationally, the propensity of return-to-market EV households to acquire another EV dropped 24 percentage points (PP) from this past September to November, while movement from EVs to gasoline-powered products increased 19.4 PP. (See Chart 1 below.) Longer-term automotive consumer trends show similar, though less dramatic, shifts. EV owners’ movement to gasoline vehicles jumped 8.1 PP in the December 2025–February 2026 time period when compared to March–July 2025, while EV loyalty dropped by a comparable amount.
One of the most interesting findings in these fuel-type migration patterns is that the movement from EVs to hybrids rose just slightly (4.6 PP) from September to November and was essentially flat when viewed over the longer term (-0.1 PP).
Given that both EVs and hybrids offer reduced emissions, one might expect a household disenchanted with its EV would migrate to a hybrid rather than reverting to a gasoline vehicle. Instead, the data shows that returning EV households are moving to traditional ICE vehicles despite the emissions ramifications.
The propensity of returning EV households to remain loyal to the fuel type varies substantially by brand, as illustrated by Chart 2 below. At one end of the spectrum, Lucid saw a 21.4 PP increase in movement to EVs, while Audi experienced a 28.6% drop—a range of 50 PP. Of the 10 brands with the smallest declines in EV loyalty (including three brands that posted gains), four are EV disrupters (all but one of the disrupters on the chart). This strong EV fuel-type loyalty has been part of Tesla’s DNA since launch, and we now see it emerging among other disrupters as well. These disrupters focus solely on EVs, which may contribute to the EV loyalty of their customers.
Return-to-market EV households’ lack of enthusiasm for hybrids is also evident at the brand level. For three of the four disrupters, movement to a hybrid vehicle actually dropped from the March–July 2025 period to December 2025–February 2026. The entire range of movement from EVs to hybrids is 17.2 PP, roughly one-third of the range of movement from EVs to EVs.
EV migration patterns also vary significantly at the model level. Households with a relatively high-volume EV in the garage are more likely to stay with an EV than households owning lower-volume units. (See Charts 3, 4 and 5 below.) Chart 5, which summarizes the findings from Charts 3 and 4, shows the changes in EV loyalty for the 10 higher-volume models versus the lower-volume units. Overall, the average decline of 5.5 PP in EV loyalty among the high-volume models is less than one-third of the 17.7 PP decline for the lower-volume units.
The five models with the lowest declines are the five Teslas, three of which actually had increases in fuel-type loyalty after the end of the tax credit.
The migration patterns of return-to-market EV households also vary by region. As shown on Chart 6 below, EV fuel-type loyalty declined by 10.8 PP and 10.1 PP in the Midwest and Northeast regions, respectively. This may be because these two regions are the furthest north of the five regions, where colder weather can heighten range anxiety. These regions saw the greatest movements from EVs to gasoline products.
When households defect from EVs to gasoline-powered products, their brand loyalty declines relative to the brand loyalty of EV loyalists, as shown on Chart 7 below. Of the 28 models included, only two show higher brand loyalty among households that defected from EVs to gasoline than those that remained EV-loyal. EV loyalty surpassed both EV-to-hybrid and EV-to-gasoline loyalty for seven of the models listed.
Lastly, typical households that remain EV-loyal differ in several demographic metrics from those that defect to gasoline vehicles. As illustrated on Chart 8 below, the typical EV loyalist is older, more likely to be Asian, and less likely to have a household income under $100,000 than those that switch to gasoline-powered vehicles.
Migration patterns are one of the most important and helpful concepts in S&P Global Mobility loyalty data and play an important role in automotive industry analysis by helping explain how households shift between fuel types when returning to market. By closely reviewing and monitoring these patterns, users can better identify targeted conquest opportunities at the brand, model and fuel-type levels.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in loyalty and registration trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker as well as other industry stakeholders.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.