Surprisingly, several Chinese automakers have been open to executing localization strategies, despite the possible risk to their business strategies in the region given often-intense competition for sales.

Stellantis so far has been the most open to localizing production in Europe. Not only has it recently confirmed that it will host partner Leapmotor at its Zaragoza facility in Spain, but it has also opened the door to its Leapmotor International joint venture taking over its Madrid facility, which had been at risk of closing. Stellantis also signed a memorandum of understanding with Dongfeng to produce Dongfeng products at Stellantis’ Rennes, France, plant under the Voyah brand.

Neither venture is a one-way street though. Indeed, as part of the plans for Zaragoza, Stellantis will be able to add a Leapmotor-based Opel compact crossover to its range. It is also said to be aiming to benefit from the sales of mid-size Leapmotor and the Dongfeng Voyah products through its distribution. These would offer vehicles in categories where its own brands have very little presence.

Despite Geely’s ownership of automakers that already have a production footprint in the region—like Volvo Cars and Lotus—reports suggest it has acquired a stake in Ford’s Valencia facility to produce new crossovers under the Geely vehicle brand. We forecast that this will open the door to Geely introducing new products, including the next-generation Ford Kuga.

With its fast-paced growth in Europe, Chery has reportedly been exploring its options, though it already has vehicles based on its technology assembled by Ebro EV Motors at Nissan’s former Barcelona facility in Spain. In the UK, Chery has been linked with JLR’s Halewood and is also said to have held talks with Nissan regarding access to Sunderland.

Nissan is in the process of moving the three vehicles built in Sunderland to a single line because output is far lower than a decade ago. It has been open about seeking another automaker to use this soon-to-be freed-up capacity. Indeed, Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa was quoted as telling the Financial Times Future Car Summit that the site “is very cost competitive. What it’s missing is volume.”

While BYD has already built a facility in Europe, its Executive Vice President Stella Li has indicated that the Chinese OEM could also leverage available capacity to pursue its growth ambitions. However, it also has a commitment to build a facility in Turkey.

Although production at this site was scheduled to begin in 2026, reports suggest construction has not yet begun despite the automaker having fully leveraged import tariff exemptions that it received in return for its commitment to invest. The lack of progress has been controversial in Turkish political circles, with calls from some for sanctions and fines. Talk of accessing new capacity in the EU is unlikely to be helpful to BYD’s ambitions in Turkey.