While automakers from China to North America have publicly confirmed their intentions to pursue Level 3 autonomous driving, others—most notably the early-adopter German premium brands—are subtly easing off their Level 3 ambitions as their latest Level 2+ autonomous driving systems come to market.

BMW, MercedesBenz and Stellantis all went to market with highly publicized Level 3 plans, and both German automakers have Level 3 autonomous driving systems on the market today in very limited availability. But each has discovered that the combination of high cost, low consumer utility, weak demand and slow regulatory progress makes the current generation of "eyes-off" driving systems hard to justify.

In parallel, these same companies are seeing the fruits of their investments as advanced Level 2+ autonomous driving offerings (sometimes described as L2++) come to market for the first time. These systems deliver different, but no less substantial, value propositions that resonate with customers without crossing the liability threshold into highly automated L3 driving.