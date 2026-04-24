For decades, automotive planning has been built around a familiar rhythm: expert analysts, trusted datasets, spreadsheets and tools that planners have learned to master over time. That foundation still matters but the context in which decisions are made has fundamentally changed.

Organizations across the automotive ecosystem are being asked to respond to disruption faster than ever before. As Anthony Machin, Director of Product Management, Automotive Planning Solutions, at S&P Global Mobility, puts it:

“Decision timelines are being shrunk like no other time in history. More competition, more complexity, and more pressure to move quickly.”

Against this backdrop, the next decade of planning won’t just be about what you know. It will be about how quickly you can turn trusted data into confident decisions.

That shift is exactly what S&P Global Mobility's new upcoming Automotive Intelligence Platform is being built to support: a unified, AI‑native environment that connects automotive data, forecasts, and analyst insight so planning teams can make decisions faster, with less friction and greater transparency.