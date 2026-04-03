By early 2026, Uber began leaning into a hybrid asset model, maintaining its role as a platform integrator while selectively investing in vehicles and infrastructure to secure supply.

This shift was marked by two major deals: a US$300 million investment in Lucid Group for at least 20,000 autonomous Gravity SUVs with Nuro technology and a US$300 million deal between Uber and Rivian to obtain 10,000 R2 SUVs, with the possibility of investing up to US$1.25 billion by 2031 and expanding the order to 40,000 vehicles if certain autonomy targets are achieved. Uber also earmarked more than US$100 million for dedicated charging hubs intended to underpin future robotaxi fleets.

Uber’s updated robotaxi strategy includes direct vehicle procurement, infrastructure investment and new operating costs. Scaling autonomous fleets requires significant upfront investment compared with traditional ride-hailing, which can grow by onboarding more drivers.

By selectively investing in its own supply, Uber reduces the risk of vehicle shortages and maintains its central role in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem without embracing vertical integration. Uber is laying a foundation for offering a variety of vehicles and robotaxis tailored to user needs.

The shift prioritizes a consistent, high-quality rider experience by influencing vehicle design through partnerships like the global robotaxi project with Lucid and Nuro.

Uber’s move to purchase and operate its own robotaxi fleet—despite the considerable upfront and ongoing investments—may yield significant long-term advantages. By owning autonomous vehicles, Uber will no longer need to allocate a large share of ride revenue to driver wages—a cost that has historically weighed on its profitability.

The use of electric vehicles in the fleet further has the potential for inherently lower maintenance and energy costs versus a vehicle with a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) or hybrid powertrain. Controlling infrastructure allows Uber to maximize vehicle usage, keeping its autonomous vehicles running nearly around the clock for both passenger and delivery services, unlike human drivers who may log off during slow periods.

Uber’s decades of ride and user data provide an operational advantage that competitors would find difficult to replicate quickly and it may be used to more effectively manage a fleet’s uptime.

No robotaxi is likely to be immune to deadhead time — the time between fares when the robotaxi has dropped a rider and is going to pick up the other — and there are hours in the day and night when ridership and transportation demand are low, but Uber’s data may enable the company to better navigate those periods.

Despite high upfront costs, Uber’s operational expenses are expected to decline as its autonomous fleet matures, improving profitability despite vehicle ownership and maintenance costs.