The concept is difficult to define precisely, but the best sports cars have an undeniable ‘soul’ and feel. The changing sound of an ICE vehicle as gears are shifted is a driving experience that has thrilled enthusiasts for more than a century. The replacement model for the 718 Boxster and Cayman was originally intended to be solely electric, but the company made a quiet U-turn on this strategy last year and will retain an ICE option in the high-performance variants such as the GTS and GT4.

Porsche has been testing BEV Boxster and Cayman prototypes for more than four years. The model has been delayed on several occasions, with former Porsche CEO Oliver Blume citing challenges in sourcing battery cells that could cope with the demands of high-performance driving. According to S&P Global Mobility’s production forecast, series production for the next generation Boxster is expected to begin in July 2027, with Cayman production following at the start of 2028. As a result, Porsche will lack in its product portfolio what has traditionally been a core model.

It is crucial that Porsche ensures every element of the car is right before launch, especially given slowing sales of its other BEV models. By contrast, unlike the Taycan (a large four-door sedan) and the BEV Macan (a midsized SUV), the Boxster and Cayman are intended to represent the very essence of what the Porsche brand stands for.

As a result, Porsche will be looking to closely control how the car is launched, reviewed and presented to the general public, its customers and fans. The BEV Boxster and Cayman models will have to demonstrate that BEV sportscars can be as dynamic and exciting as their ICE counterparts. If these cars fail in that task, it may pose some tough questions about the future of the company and one the most famous automotive brands in the world.