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16 April 2026
Read the latest Behind the Headlines, as Porsche faces slowing sales as electrification challenges its core identity, with Taycan and Macan EVs testing whether performance DNA survives the EV era.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
Porsche posted its first-quarter sales results this week, and the news was not encouraging for the company’s new CEO, Michael Leiters.
Global sales volumes fell by 15%, which the company attributed to a number of factors, including the end of production of the ICE 718 Boxster/Cayman range last October, the expiration of US tax credits for battery electric vehicle (BEV) models and the production and sales ramp-up for the BEV Macan in the first quarter of 2025.
Leiters will need to address these factors as he works to turn around Porsche’s performance in the medium- and long-term.
Porsche was once an outlier in the automotive sphere for its combination of strong volumes, brand prestige, product quality and profitability. That is no longer the case, and the company’s recent financial results have been broadly in line with the mediocre performance of other legacy OEMs—something that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.
The global market challenges facing Porsche are well documented and not unfamiliar to other European legacy carmakers. The company has been hit hard by the Trump administration’s tariff regime because it has no production footprint in the US, and it has also suffered as a result of the end of BEV tax credits. China—once a major cash generator for the company and other German OEMs—has been transformed by the rise of technology-packed vehicles from local manufacturers that undercut them on price while matching them on performance and features.
However, perhaps the biggest issue Porsche faces is a spiritual one. The industry’s move to electrification has arguably posed more issues for the company than for its peers. Porsche is known as the maker of some of the most exciting performance cars in the world. When it introduced its first SUV, the Cayenne, in 2002, the move was controversial among purists, but the model proved commercially successful—as did its smaller sibling, the Macan—in the first two decades of the century. Crucially, both cars were infused with Porsche DNA and, while they were SUVs, they were the best drivers’ cars in their class.
Fast forward to the company’s first BEV, the Taycan sports sedan, which was launched in 2020, and the critics said the same: it was the most dynamic car of its type to date. Similarly, the BEV version of the Macan, which launched in 2024, was equally well-received. But despite aligning with Porsche’s traditional brand values, neither model has sold in the numbers Porsche would have liked.
The sales volume trend for the Taycan is particularly revealing. While it sold well in its first two years, performance declined in its mid-cycle far more sharply than usual for an equivalent ICE vehicle. Sales rocketed from 19,000 to 40,000 units in the car’s first full year on sale in 2021 before falling to fewer than 18,000 units globally in 2025—despite a major facelift that was introduced in 2024. At the same time, sales of the BEV Macan have also fallen short of expectations.
The concept is difficult to define precisely, but the best sports cars have an undeniable ‘soul’ and feel. The changing sound of an ICE vehicle as gears are shifted is a driving experience that has thrilled enthusiasts for more than a century. The replacement model for the 718 Boxster and Cayman was originally intended to be solely electric, but the company made a quiet U-turn on this strategy last year and will retain an ICE option in the high-performance variants such as the GTS and GT4.
Porsche has been testing BEV Boxster and Cayman prototypes for more than four years. The model has been delayed on several occasions, with former Porsche CEO Oliver Blume citing challenges in sourcing battery cells that could cope with the demands of high-performance driving. According to S&P Global Mobility’s production forecast, series production for the next generation Boxster is expected to begin in July 2027, with Cayman production following at the start of 2028. As a result, Porsche will lack in its product portfolio what has traditionally been a core model.
It is crucial that Porsche ensures every element of the car is right before launch, especially given slowing sales of its other BEV models. By contrast, unlike the Taycan (a large four-door sedan) and the BEV Macan (a midsized SUV), the Boxster and Cayman are intended to represent the very essence of what the Porsche brand stands for.
As a result, Porsche will be looking to closely control how the car is launched, reviewed and presented to the general public, its customers and fans. The BEV Boxster and Cayman models will have to demonstrate that BEV sportscars can be as dynamic and exciting as their ICE counterparts. If these cars fail in that task, it may pose some tough questions about the future of the company and one the most famous automotive brands in the world.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events.
We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry, with insightful series such as Behind the Headlines, offering a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.