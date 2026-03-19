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Why do luxury buyers move to mainstream brands? Explore vehicle tier migration, pricing impacts, body-style shifts and the growing role of EVs.
With product features, technology and pricing increasingly overlapping across automotive brands, the traditional boundary between luxury and mainstream tiers can appear less distinct. But household purchase behavior offers a useful way to test that idea.
Looking at brands traditionally positioned as luxury versus mainstream, S&P Global Mobility analyzed households from both tiers of ownership returning to the new vehicle market. A few patterns stand out.
Tier switching is not symmetrical. Twenty-eight percent of luxury vehicle households move to a mainstream brand at their next purchase, but only 9% of mainstream households move into the luxury tier. (See chart, above.) Movement exists both ways, but it remains predominantly luxury-to-mainstream.
Within-tier buyers show meaningful body-style loyalty: 72% of luxury → luxury households and 60% of mainstream → mainstream households stay in the same body style. But when households cross tiers, body-style loyalty drops to ~45–47%, suggesting tier migration often reflects a broader functional reset—not just a badge swap. (See chart, above.)
Pickups help explain part of the “downward” flow: 23% of luxury → mainstream vehicle migrations land in pickups, a body style concentrated in mainstream brands (99% of pickups registered are mainstream brands) and common in multi-vehicle garages. In other words, some moves from luxury to mainstream are tied to utility needs and a changing role in the household garage, not a rejection of luxury-branded vehicles.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders.
Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
To isolate the financial impact of tier migration, S&P Global Mobility focused on the most common cross-tier segment migration: households staying within compact utility vehicle (CUV) segment. Holding the segment constant removes much of the vehicle-mix effect, revealing that moving between mainstream and luxury vehicles involves a significant change in monthly payment.
Two implications matter. First, moving up tiers costs materially more (+25% increase in monthly payment for mainstream → luxury). Second, even when moving down tiers, former luxury buyers often retain elevated payments relative to returning mainstream buyers, indicating they may still buy higher-trim or better-equipped vehicles after switching tiers. (See chart, above.)
Income doesn’t fully explain “downward” moves. Affluence is common on both sides of the boundary. Forty-nine percent of luxury → mainstream households earn $200,000 or more, compared with 45% of mainstream → luxury and 33% of the overall returning market. Even after excluding pickups, more than one in five households with $200,000 or more in income still move from luxury to mainstream—evidence that this phenomenon is not simply a result of income pressure.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are disproportionately represented in upward tier moves, led by Tesla. Two-thirds of EVs registered in 2025 were luxury brands; nearly half were Tesla. Excluding Tesla, the luxury vehicle tier still accounted for 35% of EV registrations.
Upward migration into the luxury tier remains structurally small, but when it happens, it is often EV-driven—suggesting electrification reinforces the luxury tier on the way up while functional shifts (like a move to pickups) explain much of the movement downward.
The luxury boundary today looks less like a wall and more like a flexible line—but it’s still a boundary. It’s crossed most often by prime-earning households making deliberate vehicle strategy decisions: sometimes toward premium electrification, sometimes toward mainstream functionality and often with clear payment consequences.
Vehicle-tier migration isn’t simply “trading up” or “trading down.” In many cases, it reflects a change in household role, powertrain strategy or a deliberate payment reset. Understanding that distinction—between price positioning and buyer mission—is critical. Without that lens, the same move can be misread as brand defection or conquest—when it may simply be a strategic adjustment within the household garage.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders.
Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.