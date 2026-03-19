To isolate the financial impact of tier migration, S&P Global Mobility focused on the most common cross-tier segment migration: households staying within compact utility vehicle (CUV) segment. Holding the segment constant removes much of the vehicle-mix effect, revealing that moving between mainstream and luxury vehicles involves a significant change in monthly payment.

Two implications matter. First, moving up tiers costs materially more (+25% increase in monthly payment for mainstream → luxury). Second, even when moving down tiers, former luxury buyers often retain elevated payments relative to returning mainstream buyers, indicating they may still buy higher-trim or better-equipped vehicles after switching tiers. (See chart, above.)

Income doesn’t fully explain “downward” moves. Affluence is common on both sides of the boundary. Forty-nine percent of luxury → mainstream households earn $200,000 or more, compared with 45% of mainstream → luxury and 33% of the overall returning market. Even after excluding pickups, more than one in five households with $200,000 or more in income still move from luxury to mainstream—evidence that this phenomenon is not simply a result of income pressure.