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The 2026 EV lease wave will bring a surge of off-lease vehicles. Dealers who use EV lease insights and smart CRM strategies can retain customers and grow market share.
The first year EV registrations surpassed one million units annually was 2023. Roughly 50% of those units were acquired via leasing, a significantly higher percentage than for other fuel types.
This 2023 EV volume milestone effectively “scheduled” a wave of EV lease maturities to arrive in 2026, making this year the first significant stress-test for how the retail ecosystem absorbs later-model used EV supply and underscoring the importance of a well-planned inventory strategy.
Lease-heavy segments do more than just generate future used supply — they do so in compressed time frames, amplifying pricing and inventory pressures when the wave hits.
What makes the current EV lease return event even more significant is that these returns are taking place as the EV share of new registrations declines and advertised inventory climbs. In December 2025, the EV share of new registrations was 6.4%, down from 11.4% in December 2024. EV inventory days’ supply in December 2025 was 107, up from 99 in December 2024.
To understand how these lease returns influence the market, it is important to examine the return-to-market (RTM) behavior of EV lessees and the patterns emerging from their vehicle choices.
S&P Global Mobility analyzed fuel-type migration and finance option behavior from EV lease returns between 2024 and 2025 to identify RTM patterns and insights from these households. The impact from the tax credit expiration in September 2025 (third quarter) is significant with nearly as many of these RTM EV lessees choosing gas vehicles (41.3%) as staying in EVs (46.9%) in the fourth quarter. The gas vehicle share has nearly doubled from 24% to 41% in two years.
2027 Honda Acura RSX
And while fuel-type migration patterns have changed considerably over the past two years, the preference for leasing has not. Former EV lease holders continue to lease at higher levels than the industry average of 24%, regardless of fuel type. Among consumers who own or lease an EV who choose a new hybrid when they return to market, 56% lease. For those who choose a new EV, 83% lease. And for those who choose a new gas vehicle, 53% lease.
Two behavioral dynamics make off-lease customers especially appealing to OEMs and dealers, regardless of fuel type:
First, lease customers cycle faster (more “at-bats” for the market) — Sixty percent return to market in less than three years (36 months), compared with 47% of purchase households. Second, loyalty is stronger, especially at the brand level. Brand loyalty for those that lease is roughly 14 points above the industry average of about 50%. RTM brand loyalty is 64% for lease households versus 47% for households that purchase.
More frequent shopping means more opportunities. OEMs and dealers that can keep their own lessees at maturity can protect their market share more effectively and improve lifetime value. Additionally, the influx of used EV supply arriving in 2026 may find new demand from both “EV loyalists” as well as payment-driven shoppers seeking EV benefits at a lower entry price.
As 2023 EV leases mature, the used vehicle market is expected to see an influx of late-model, well-equipped EVs because leased units are generally newer, cleaner, and more standardized in trim and features. This increase will likely intensify price discovery pressures, especially as multiple model lines return and new-EV incentives —including OEM subvention — narrow the value gap between new and used vehicles.
The resulting lower monthly payments could attract more buyers to EVs. However, there is pricing risk if retail monthly payments are not attractive enough to meet consumer expectations compared to new-EV payment offers. Off-lease EVs may remain unsold on dealer lots longer than comparable internal combustion engine vehicles, leading to margin erosion.
Despite the challenge of so many electric vehicle lease maturities, dealers can benefit from more late-model used inventory and increased repeat traffic as lease customers return sooner, which means more sales and service-to-sales orchestration opportunities.
As overall EV affordability improves with the introduction of off-lease inventory, the buyer base can expand, especially if the average lease payment remains competitive. To win these customers, marketers and dealers must balance retention and remarketing strategies, including:
Because 2023 marked a record milestone in EV registrations through high leasing, 2026 is set to bring a significant influx of off-lease EVs to retail. That wave will put pressure on pricing for used and EV inventory and test operational readiness — but it also creates a high-frequency, more loyal customer base that can be retained with effective CRM and conquest strategies.
Having a thoughtful inventory strategy and monitoring the average lease payment will be critical for dealers seeking to keep offers competitive and retain these high-value customers. Retailers and OEMs that treat electric vehicle lease maturities as a managed acquisition and retention system — rather than just an inventory event — will increase their market share as the used EV market evolves.
See how Polk Data Services helps OEMs and Dealers improve CRM performance and save money in four key areas.
See the new vehicle launches for 2026 and 2027 Download our latest US Vehicle Launch and Activity Guide here
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
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