Two behavioral dynamics make off-lease customers especially appealing to OEMs and dealers, regardless of fuel type:

First, lease customers cycle faster (more “at-bats” for the market) — Sixty percent return to market in less than three years (36 months), compared with 47% of purchase households. Second, loyalty is stronger, especially at the brand level. Brand loyalty for those that lease is roughly 14 points above the industry average of about 50%. RTM brand loyalty is 64% for lease households versus 47% for households that purchase.

More frequent shopping means more opportunities. OEMs and dealers that can keep their own lessees at maturity can protect their market share more effectively and improve lifetime value. Additionally, the influx of used EV supply arriving in 2026 may find new demand from both “EV loyalists” as well as payment-driven shoppers seeking EV benefits at a lower entry price.