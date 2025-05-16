As the automotive industry shifts towards battery electric vehicles (BEVs), procurement leaders need to reevaluate their automotive sourcing strategies for critical components, particularly batteries.

This transition is a strategic imperative, driven by numerous factors including geopolitical risks, the need for greater control over the automotive supply chain, regulatory compliance, and consumer demands.

As a procurement leader, navigating the EV transition requires you to consider how these challenges are reshaping your component sourcing landscape. It may be beneficial to adopt varied approaches to battery sourcing that align with your unique business model, market position, and technological capabilities.



