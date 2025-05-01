The US has now initiated measures to reduce its reliance on other countries such as mainland China for critical minerals sourcing.

On April 24, President Trump issued an executive order aimed at rapidly developing domestic capabilities for exploration, characterization, collection, and processing of critical deep seabed minerals such as such as nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, titanium and rare earth elements, both within and beyond national jurisdiction, to counter China’s growing influence over seabed mineral resources. The order envisions collaboration and partnership with allies for the development of deep-sea mineral resources located in foreign waters.

Besides, President Trump has ordered a probe into the potential imposition of new tariffs on all critical mineral imports to the US. The investigation, to be conducted by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, will also evaluate the US' vulnerabilities concerning the processing of critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, rare earths and uranium, and to consider measures for enhancing domestic supply and recycling.

The executive order is a strong signal that the US government is committed to developing deep-sea mining for critical minerals. However, the US currently lacks a well-established infrastructure needed to process polymetallic nodules—which are rich in critical minerals like cobalt and rare earths—at scale, so significant capital investment and private sector participation will be required to establish these facilities in the country, which might take a significant amount of time. In such a scenario, any long-time ban on critical minerals exports from mainland China has the potential to cause shortages and disrupt global EV supply chains.

It remains to be seen how soon the US government will be able to attract enough investments and private sector partnerships in this area and how quickly deep-sea mining could begin. For now, only one company, The Metals Company Inc. (TMC), an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, is known to have formally initiated a process with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the U.S. Department of Commerce to apply for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits under existing U.S. legislation, the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980.