In today's dynamic automotive market, understanding global and regional demand is crucial. Our recent webinar, " Impact of Chinese Imports on Western Markets and Retail Networks," provided a comprehensive overview of current trends, historical data, and future projections in the automotive industry.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, global OEM sales were robust, exceeding 80 million units annually, peaking at nearly 88 million in 2019. However, the pandemic introduced significant challenges, notably a semiconductor chip shortage that affected production and sales. This shortage created a profitable phase for dealers and OEMs as vehicle allocation became more critical.

As we move through 2024, the landscape is shifting again. While Q1 saw positive growth in markets like Greater China, India, and the UK, Q2 experienced a 1.3% decline in automotive demand due to affordability concerns and rising interest rates. Consumers have become hesitant to make significant purchases, reflecting broader economic headwinds.