Women's Sports Turning Moments into Movements

Just ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games — the first Games in history with a 50/50 split between female competitors — this MediaTalk episode looks at the rise of women's sports among fans, advertisers, network owners and investors. The episode builds on a two-part report recently published by S&P Global that reviews more than a century of milestones in women's sports. After touching on the then, the episode also gets into the now, outlining media rightsholders' plans for covering women's sports in the US, UK and EU, with a special focus on the Olympics, basketball and soccer. The episode also highlights the burgeoning revenue, marketing and investment opportunities in women's sports as valuations for teams reach record levels.

View Report: Turning Moments into Movements: Women's Sports Attendance and Viewership Soar Pre-Olympics