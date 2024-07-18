US Office Market Report: Gap grows between premier and lower-quality offices

Highlights

The gap between premier office properties and lower-quality office buildings continues to grow, with tenants leasing space now increasingly taking into account the landlord's balance sheet and willingness to spend capital on building improvements.

Office REITs continue to trade at vast discounts to their estimated net asset value (NAV), with the discount growing throughout 2024. The median implied capitalization rate for the office REIT sector remains high, however dipped slightly in the first quarter of 2024 to 10.7%.

Stress remains in bank's office loan portfolios, with the proportion of criticized and nonperforming office loans growing for several of the top lenders. Banks are, however, preparing for rough conditions and have increases to 8% or more of their office loans.