Hiding in Plain Sight – Risks That Are Overlooked

Highlights

A quintile portfolio strategy that buys (sells) companies with small (large) changes in the “Risk Factors” section of 10-K and 10-Q regulatory filings yields an annualized return of up to 5.36%.

A process that targets only companies with “significant” changes (outliers) in the short portfolio produces an annualized long-short return of 6.59%.

Signal decay is slow, with annualized long-short return (3.32%) remaining significant with a 12-month implementation lag.

The signal performance is stronger in the small cap space (6.42%) compared to the large cap segment (2.37%).