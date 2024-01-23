Global Defaults: A Growing Threat

How to spot the early warning signals of credit distress.

This report is written and published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division independent from S&P Global Ratings. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence credit scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.

The backdrop for 2024 is expected to be tenuous, with tighter financing conditions and softer economic growth. Credit deterioration is anticipated, particularly in lower-rated credits and sectors exposed to a decline in consumer spending.

This report examines the current trends and insights in global defaults and presents eight real-life case studies of companies that have experienced financial distress and eventual default. The report highlights the importance of using robust quantitative models to detect early warning signs of credit deterioration.