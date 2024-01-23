 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/global-defaults-a-growing-threat content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Research

Global Defaults: A Growing Threat
Blog

Banking Essentials: January 24th

Case Study

Leading European Private Credit Manager Seeks Tailored Credit Risk Assessment for NAV Fund Financing

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 150: Technology in Media Production

Blog

Europe: 5 key media trends to watch in 2024


Global Defaults: A Growing Threat

How to spot the early warning signals of credit distress.

This report is written and published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division independent from S&P Global Ratings. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence credit scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.

The backdrop for 2024 is expected to be tenuous, with tighter financing conditions and softer economic growth. Credit deterioration is anticipated, particularly in lower-rated credits and sectors exposed to a decline in consumer spending.

This report examines the current trends and insights in global defaults and presents eight real-life case studies of companies that have experienced financial distress and eventual default. The report highlights the importance of using robust quantitative models to detect early warning signs of credit deterioration.

Download the full report
Click here