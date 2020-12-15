ESG Data Signals: The Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset

Using the Trucost Paris Alignment dataset, investors can track a company’s actual and forecasted carbon intensity and how this intensity needs to be reduced by 2025 to meet the Paris Agreement Goal (to keep global temperature rise well below 2°C).

Investors can calculate whether a company’s actual and forecasted carbon intensity is aligning/not aligning with the Paris Agreement Goal. Within the S&P 500®, equities with the highest alignment (Quantile 1) outperform those with the lowest (Quantile 2) by +1.04% on average annually.

Constructing a Paris Agreement Goal portfolio from the S&P 500 results in an active return over the time period of +11% and an average carbon footprint reduction of 39%.