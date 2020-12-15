 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/esg-data-signals-the-trucost-paris-alignment-dataset content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List

ESG Data Signals: The Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset

The Evolution of ESG Factors in Credit Risk Assessment

Greenhouse gas and gold mines Nearly 1 ton of CO2 emitted per ounce of gold produced in 2019

European Energy Insights - September 2020

Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers


ESG Data Signals: The Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset

Download The Full Report
Click here

Using the Trucost Paris Alignment dataset, investors can track a company’s actual and forecasted carbon intensity and how this intensity needs to be reduced by 2025 to meet the Paris Agreement Goal (to keep global temperature rise well below 2°C).

Investors can calculate whether a company’s actual and forecasted carbon intensity is aligning/not aligning with the Paris Agreement Goal. Within the S&P 500®, equities with the highest alignment (Quantile 1) outperform those with the lowest (Quantile 2) by +1.04% on average annually.

Constructing a Paris Agreement Goal portfolio from the S&P 500 results in an active return over the time period of +11% and an average carbon footprint reduction of 39%.

Get more insights to manage climate risk

Start here
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo