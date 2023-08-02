Corporate Climate Competitiveness: Growing Your Business, Optimizing Investments, and Managing Costs

Because transitioning to a low-carbon economy presents companies with complex choices, Trucost developed the Green Transition Tool to simplify decision-making.

The tool quantifies different ways to decrease fossil use, reduce exposure to carbon-related costs, and communicate alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. This paper examines three investment scenarios using the Green Transition Tool, consolidating publicly disclosed data — and compares the financial and environmental investment returns of each scenario.