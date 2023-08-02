 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/corporate-climate-competitiveness-growing-your-business-optimizing-investments-and-managing-costs content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Corporate Climate Competitiveness: Growing Your Business, Optimizing Investments, and Managing Costs
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Corporate Climate Competitiveness: Growing Your Business, Optimizing Investments, and Managing Costs

Highlights

Trucost examines why businesses need to consider the climate-related implications of their investments if they want to maintain carbon competitiveness.

Because transitioning to a low-carbon economy presents companies with complex choices, Trucost developed the Green Transition Tool to simplify decision-making.

The tool quantifies different ways to decrease fossil use, reduce exposure to carbon-related costs, and communicate alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. This paper examines three investment scenarios using the Green Transition Tool, consolidating publicly disclosed data — and compares the financial and environmental investment returns of each scenario.