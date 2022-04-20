Leveraged loan market upgrades exceed downgrades in Q1 by 1.2x

The ratio of upgrades to downgrades of loan facilities in the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index declined in the first quarter to 1.2x, from a recent rolling three-month peak of 2.5x last August, amid rising economic uncertainty.

Ratings on leveraged loans have been adjusting to, among other things, rising inflation, continued supply-chain constraints, relatively low consumer confidence, and fears about what an inverted yield curve might portend for the U.S. economy.

The three-month rolling upgrade-to-downgrade ratio has risen steadily from a pandemic-driven low in May 2020 of 0.02x (or 43x more downgrades than upgrades) to August 2021’s 2.5x as the U.S. economy recovered from the depths of a brief but fierce recession. But the three-month rolling ratio has now declined steadily since last August, save for a minor uptick in December 2021.

The monthly upgrade and downgrade data shows with some granularity the severity of the pandemic decline, the recovery, and the present environment. In April 2020, there were 228 downgrades versus 5 upgrades to index loans. By that winter, things had markedly improved — between December 2020 and February 2022, monthly downgrades ran between 6-13 each month, with an average of 10. Upgrades during that period averaged 18 per month.

But downgrades in March 2022 spiked to 16, while upgrades matched the 15-month average of 18.

The three-month rolling count of upgrades and downgrades tells the story as well. In the three months ended May 2020 there were 432 downgrades against 10 upgrades. By August 2021 those rolling three-month figures had flipped and leveraged loans in the index saw a healthy 65 upgrades against 26 downgrades. But the March 2022 three-month count registered a nearly even share of activity, with 41 upgrades and 35 downgrades.

The 12-month rolling count of upgrades and downgrades shows a smoother and currently more constructive ratings environment than the March downgrade spike might imply. The March 2022 rolling 12-month upgrade tally is 219, versus 122 downgrades, a ratio of 1.8x, far better than the current 1.2x nominal monthly ratio.

From a ratings standpoint, issuers in the leveraged loan index rated CCC, CC or C now make up 4.0% of the index, versus 4.9% at the end of 2021, 9.3% at the end of 2020 and a pandemic-era high of 11.2% in April 2020. The current figure is well inside 6.0%, the average of the last 10 years, and rapidly closing on the post-financial crisis low of 2.54% set in March 2015.

At the same time, the share of outstanding loans issued to borrowers rated B-minus stood at 26.7% on March 31, just a touch below the all-time high of 26.8% on Jan. 31 and up from 25.3% at the end of 2021. Although leveraged loan issuance declined from its torrid 2021 pace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, January produced $39.6 billion of new loans to borrowers rated B-minus by at least one rating agency. That was a monthly record, bringing the year-to-date tally to $57.1 billion, or 50% of all new-issue volume.