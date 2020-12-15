The Growing Importance of Data Centers for European & U.S. Renewable Projects

The market for high growth power demand areas in Europe and the U.S. is tight. Data center growth in a region can justify demand growth assumptions and ensure a renewable project has the right economics to succeed. This opportunity arises as more data centers look to reduce their corporate carbon footprints and seek clean/renewable energy sources to power their facilities.

According to 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the five Big Tech companies are at the forefront of the corporate push for green energy globally and utilized power in EMEA data centers is set to increase by 2.8% in the next five years, compared to 2.7% in North America. The U.S. as a whole will see almost 62 GW of green energy come online in 2020 alone. Texas, Oklahoma and Virginia are leading the charge for 2020, and all three have a considerable amount coming online in 2021 as well.

Gain an overview of data center growth trend in Europe and the U.S. renewable energy markets, download our infographic.