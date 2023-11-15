The Big Picture: 2024 Generative AI Industry Outlook

Opportunities and challenges ahead for generative AI in 2024

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been the technology story of 2023, both within the technology industry and in daily conversations around the world.

The release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT interface in late November 2022 prompted national governments to rethink their technology and industrial strategies. It made some AI pioneers reconsider their life’s work and even predict the end of humanity.

Generative AI has also caught the attention of business leaders in a way that no previous wave of AI technology has. The outlook for generative AI is a significant concern for C-suite executives, causing many companies to rethink their attitudes toward the adoption of new and largely unproven technology amid a fear of missing out and being left behind by their peers. The influence of generative AI on the overall economy is impossible to gauge right now, but there are some areas where it is likely to have major effects.

The 2024 industry outlook for generative AI: early promise, payoffs yet uncertain

Generative AI has had a profound impact on the global economy in a short period of time. Even if it has not yet created vast streams of new revenue for many of the technology companies promoting it, it has driven new waves of capital investment by these vendors as they prepare for what they expect to be widespread adoption. It has also forced governments to rethink their technology strategies, businesses to adjust their attitudes toward advanced technology adoption and the public to reconsider its feelings toward AI overall.

However, generative AI remains in the very early stages of development, and while it has the potential to transform some industries, looming regulation to guard against potential misuse may temper some of the initial excitement. Investors of all types are watching the outlook for generative AI closely, with startups and established technology vendors alike vying for market share. Generative AI will change business operations, alter work and leisure habits, drive intense regulatory discourse and redefine investment strategies.