Tech M&A Outlook: Back on track in 2023?

Overall, our annual survey of some of the industry's busiest bankers and buyers yields a significantly more bullish forecast for tech M&A this year than the previous edition. More respondents anticipate an uptick (46% in this survey vs. 28% in the previous one) while slightly fewer expect a downturn (29% vs. 31%). As always, though, what you see depends a lot on where you are.

Even though tech M&A dropped sharply in late 2022, dealmakers see business picking back up this year. Almost half of respondents to 451 Research's annual Tech M&A Outlook survey predict an acceleration in activity in 2023. To pull that off, however, they are going to need acquisition prices to come back down and industry growth to go back up.

The two recent editions of our Tech M&A Outlook surveys — which are always in the field in mid-December, asking about the year ahead — come at very different points in the M&A cycle.

Essentially, respondents to our previous survey were being asked if 2021's record acquisition pace would continue while our just-completed survey is coming off a six-month slide that, if annualized, would have been the lowest yearly total in a decade, according to 451 Research M&A KnowledgeBase.

Figure 2: Recent Annual Tech M&A Activity

Source: 451 Research’s M&A KnowledgeBase

Given those choices, dealmakers told us that for 2023, they are looking to get back to dealing in in a market that has recently been clipping along at a rate of about a half-trillion dollars of spending each year.

Figure 3: Forecast Change in M&A Spending in 2023, by Sector

Source:451 Research's Tech M&A Outlook Survey, December 2022

A note about the 451 Research Tech M&A Outlook: The survey, which was open from December 6 to December 16, 2022, attracted 83 responses. Senior investment bankers accounted for 60% of responses, with the remaining 40% coming from people in M&A-focused corporate roles. Roughly nine of 10 responses came from North America — about half of those coming from California and the broader western U.S., with another one-third coming from the eastern U.S., including New York City and Boston.