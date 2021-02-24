Supporting an IT Strategy with Deep Market Insights

According to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, global revenues from cloud, hosting, and managed services are projected to increase by over 40% between 2020 and 2023. This has created a race among IT providers to capture a share of this fast-growing market.

The strategy team for the cloud and datacenter division of this large IT firm was crafting its longer-term growth plan and needed additional information on the current and evolving technology landscape. In particular, the team wanted to better understand the product bundling and pricing strategies of its key competitors to make sure its offerings were properly aligned with market norms. It also wanted to assess demand for datacenter services to support planned investments on that front, plus be alerted to any emerging technologies that could potentially be disruptors to the business plan.