Streamlining Corporate Finance Workflows Across Multiple Teams

Team collaboration is crucial in today’s fast-moving and aggressive marketplace. By leveraging common datasets and agreed-upon processes, analysis and decision-making can be more consistent and easier to understand across different internal teams.

ABOUT: A large-scale, global technology company focused on interactive networking

The finance department at this big tech company has many specialized teams, each needing to monitor economies, industries, and companies to meet their specific responsibilities. The teams use different methods and data sources, but the finance leader wanted more standardization to enable more efficiencies.

CHALLENGE:

The firm’s finance teams had ad hoc processes in place but needed a better way to support their analysis and create more consistent views across the department. They wanted one provider that could offer:

A single integrated source of data, analytics, and research.

of data, analytics, and research. Detailed company financial information to support deep company and industry analyses.

to support deep company and industry analyses. Robust credit analytics to evaluate the creditworthiness of suppliers and buyers.

to evaluate the creditworthiness of suppliers and buyers. Tools for deal sourcing , including easy-to-use screeners and an Excel Plugin for valuation analysis.

, including easy-to-use screeners and an Excel Plugin for valuation analysis. Better ways to stay on top of market developments with dashboards and alerts.

SOLUTION:

Market Intelligence started by discussing the many features on the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, a one-stop solution for essential intelligence that provides market-leading data, tech-forward productivity tools, news, and research. The discussion then moved to Credit Analytics, a suite of models that provide the ability to evaluate financial reliability and detect possible defaults. Models include Probability of Default Fundamental Model (PDFN), CreditModel™, and Market Derived Signals Model.

Finally, the specialists discussed the Country Risk Investment Model (CRIM), one of the many capabilities now available after S&P Global’s merger with IHS Markit. CRIM forecasts and quantifies the expected financial impact of different types of risk on cash flows and investment returns. Combined, these capabilities would enable the finance and corporate development departments to assess company performance, track markets, streamline workflows, evaluate the creditworthiness of mid- and large-cap companies, research country risks, and leverage integrated formulas and models.

OUTCOME:

The finance department saw many benefits from having access to this rich set of solutions and subscribed to all the offerings that Market Intelligence suggested. Today, the users see value in having apples-to-apples company comparisons, robust monitoring capabilities, aftermarket insights, a comprehensive suite of credit risk models, insights into potential country risks, an extensive selection of prebuilt model templates, reports and charts, and the ability to track ongoing M&A activity.