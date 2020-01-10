State of Vietnamese Online Video Subscription

Subscription over-the-top services have yet to make strong inroads in Vietnam given the availability and preference for free content as well as the abundance of illegal streaming services.

Kagan estimates OTT video paid subscriptions in Vietnam reached 4.1% of broadband households in 2018 and should grow at an approximate 21% CAGR over the next five years.

Iflix continues to implement initiatives anchored to driving consumer engagement and innovation. Aside from maintaining partnerships with local telcos, in December 2018 the OTT service launched its Progressive Web Application, which provides video streaming capabilities via web browsers for Alphabet Inc.'s Android mobile device users. With the app, consumers can continue using iflix even with unstable network conditions and consume less data and storage on smartphones.

The OTT service also remains committed to investing in premium local content. In 2018, it released the Vietnamese remake of the Korean movie "Scandal Makers 2018" under the supervision of local director Vo Thanh Hoa and scriptwriter Huynh Lap.

That same year, iflix partnered with local content creation company Happy Canvas to bring popular dating reality show "The Bachelor" to Vietnam. "Ang Chang Doc Than," the localized version of the show, airs on the OTT service on the same day as the show's TV broadcast.

Netflix was one of the first international OTT players to offer a subscription service in Vietnam when it rolled out globally in 2016. However, the service is still struggling to gain market traction as it has had minimal progress in establishing distribution partnerships as well as localizing content. Preference for cash payment among local consumers is a setback for the OTT service, as it only accepts card payments.

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video's uptake is struggling to gain momentum in the country. There has been minimal focus on localization initiatives when compared to the other two subscription OTT services. However, the announced cooperation plan in April 2019 between the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion and Amazon Global Selling may help increase Amazon's brand awareness within the market. This collaboration seeks to assist local businesses through e-commerce.

Pricing

Since our last update, iflix has maintained reasonable pricing, which is crucial for a market where piracy is still a problem. The OTT service registers below 1% of Vietnam's gross national income purchasing power parity, or GNI PPP. In 2018, the country's GNI PPP was estimated at US$6,856.

Based on our affordability index, Vietnam's dominant multichannel platform, basic cable, is also within the reasonably priced range since it also ranks below 1%. It generated a monthly average revenue per user of about 90,972 dong or US$3.95 in 2018. For Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, however, pricing seems to pose a hindrance to their uptakes, since they are both priced at a premium.