 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/state-of-vietnamese-online-video-subscription content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

State of Vietnamese Online Video Subscription

COVID-19 Impact Will Shrink Number Of New US Smart City Projects

Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors

This is How High-Yield Managers Are Addressing ESG


State of Vietnamese Online Video Subscription

Highlights

The following post comes from Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

To learn more about our TMT (Technology, Media & Telecommunications) products and/or research, please request a demo.

Subscription over-the-top services have yet to make strong inroads in Vietnam given the availability and preference for free content as well as the abundance of illegal streaming services.

Kagan estimates OTT video paid subscriptions in Vietnam reached 4.1% of broadband households in 2018 and should grow at an approximate 21% CAGR over the next five years.

Iflix continues to implement initiatives anchored to driving consumer engagement and innovation. Aside from maintaining partnerships with local telcos, in December 2018 the OTT service launched its Progressive Web Application, which provides video streaming capabilities via web browsers for Alphabet Inc.'s Android mobile device users. With the app, consumers can continue using iflix even with unstable network conditions and consume less data and storage on smartphones.

The OTT service also remains committed to investing in premium local content. In 2018, it released the Vietnamese remake of the Korean movie "Scandal Makers 2018" under the supervision of local director Vo Thanh Hoa and scriptwriter Huynh Lap.

That same year, iflix partnered with local content creation company Happy Canvas to bring popular dating reality show "The Bachelor" to Vietnam. "Ang Chang Doc Than," the localized version of the show, airs on the OTT service on the same day as the show's TV broadcast.

Netflix was one of the first international OTT players to offer a subscription service in Vietnam when it rolled out globally in 2016. However, the service is still struggling to gain market traction as it has had minimal progress in establishing distribution partnerships as well as localizing content. Preference for cash payment among local consumers is a setback for the OTT service, as it only accepts card payments.

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video's uptake is struggling to gain momentum in the country. There has been minimal focus on localization initiatives when compared to the other two subscription OTT services. However, the announced cooperation plan in April 2019 between the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion and Amazon Global Selling may help increase Amazon's brand awareness within the market. This collaboration seeks to assist local businesses through e-commerce.

Pricing

Since our last update, iflix has maintained reasonable pricing, which is crucial for a market where piracy is still a problem. The OTT service registers below 1% of Vietnam's gross national income purchasing power parity, or GNI PPP. In 2018, the country's GNI PPP was estimated at US$6,856.

SNL Image

Based on our affordability index, Vietnam's dominant multichannel platform, basic cable, is also within the reasonably priced range since it also ranks below 1%. It generated a monthly average revenue per user of about 90,972 dong or US$3.95 in 2018. For Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, however, pricing seems to pose a hindrance to their uptakes, since they are both priced at a premium.

 

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Blog

State Of Indonesian Online Video Subscription

Learn More
  • Blog

State Of Singapore Online Video Subscription

Learn More