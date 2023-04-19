State of Metaverse, Cryptocurrency, and Web3 in Europe

As Game Technology helps create the Metaverse, Enterprises consider role of Virtual Worlds

The metaverse is at the forefront of emerging technology. The idea spells a new era for technology-driven transformation, and with it, opportunity for value creation.

The metaverse is a vision of the next iteration of the internet: a single, shared, immersive, persistent, 3D virtual space where humans and machines interact with one another and with data, enhancing the physical world as much as replacing it. The metaverse meeting this definition does not yet exist, though many of its components do, as does the increasing aspiration to create it.

The following charts detail funding rounds for companies designated by S&P Global Market Intelligence as working in 3D, AR, VR, Extended Reality (XR), Mixed Reality (MR), digital twin and Internet of Things (IoT). Some of these companies are operating in the periphery of the metaverse with products and business models that feed a larger ecosystem of legacy technologies.

