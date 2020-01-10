Online Video Households Poised To Overtake Multichannel In US Forecast

The ledge supporting traditional multichannel services narrowed in 2019 after a 7.1% annual decline in subscriptions, but adverse conditions have significantly accelerated downward pressure, fueling expectation for an 11.0% annual decline in 2020.

Mounting unemployment and the COVID-19 economic downturn have been added to the already pervasive cord-cutting forces to fuel revised expectations for online-only households to surpass combined traditional and virtual multichannel subscribers in Kagan's revised outlook for video household allocations.

Traditional multichannel losses to date are expected to pale in comparison to the declines through 2024 amid intense near-term recessionary pressure and long-term changes in viewing habits. Virtual multichannel options are positioned to check the overall rate of descent of live-linear subscription packages, but without broad enough appeal to prevent significant growth in online-only households.