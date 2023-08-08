Navigating Volatile Industry and Supply Chain Credit Risk

Monitor industry credit trends RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro: Default, Transition & Recovery reports provide summary statistics and commentary on default trends annually

Homepage, Industry Top Trends, Credit Trends and the Hot Topics page highlight timely and relevant industry insights

Credit Trends and the Hot Topics page highlight timely and relevant industry insights Enhanced search and filtering in Sector landing pages and S&P Ratings Research pages help to quickly locate the information needed





Early warning at industry level Creditpro®: Define entities rated by S&P Global Ratings and map to industries mapping and universe definition of S&P Global Ratings data for industry aggregations

Monitor industry upgrades vs. downgrades trends – benchmark current upgrade/downgrade metrics vs. history

Timely tracking of default trends - turn of credit cycles



Creditwatch/Outlook: Track aggregate level credit ratings outlook and CreditWatch over time on RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro or Creditpro



RiskGauge® from Credit Analytics: Industry and Country-Industry benchmarks in the unrated universe to flag deteriorating credit risk trends



RatingsDirect and RatingsXpress: Market Derived Signals from CDS spreads, PD Market Derived Signals: Early warning in potential changes in sovereign credit risks

Track % entities with at market signals at least 1 notch below the credit rating within industry



RatingsXpress Scores and Factors: Validate if the fundamentals at industry level

Aggregate entity level components of credit ratings (e.g. BICRA, Industry Risk, Cash Flow to Leverage) to industries for tracking

Negative filters on systemically important entities within industries (e.g. banks with weak Risk Position or Liquidity scores; large corporates with negative Management / Governance scores)

RatingsXpress Research on Xpressfeed, XpressAPI and Snowflake: Potential to build sentiment models at the industry level using specific sections at the entity reports AND via research commentaries





Industry credit risk management RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro: Entity level research provide additional insights on local / regional trends within industry



Creditpro: Compare ratings migrations and default correlations across regions and sectors during normal and stressed environments



RiskGauge® from Credit Analytics: Monitor industries/sub-industries at a more granular level within the unrated universe



RatingsXpress Scores and Factors: Detect “anomalous” distribution of specific scores (e.g. a negative skew of cash flow to leverage scores could indicate sensitivity to rate hikes)



CreditStats: Credit analyst adjusted financials can be aggregated to industry level for risk modeling



