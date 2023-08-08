Navigating Volatile Industry and Supply Chain Credit Risk

Industry Problem
With inflation, rate hikes and an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, our clients are looking for ways to flag potential credit risk deterioration in industries, related industries in the supply chain, and customer industries (e.g. for linkages between technology and commercial real estate). This allows them buffer time to mitigate concentration risks in industries
The above problem has been driving these business requirements:
- Monitoring industry credit trends: Filter through the noise to relevant insights
- Early Warning at Industry Level: Flag when credit risks are increasing industry-wide; avoid being blind-sighted by a series of defaults in an industry or related industries (e.g. supply chain)
- Industry/Supply chain credit risk management: Distinguish between relatively high risk and low risk industries within the same sector (e.g. differences between sub-industries or the same industry in across different countries) to be used for limit setting
- Automation: Given the volume of data that need to be tracked and processed, some market participants are looking for ways to automate such processes – combining datasets across different vendors, filtering data, building custom memos, and embedding results automatically into risk systems for more efficient decision making
Our Proposed Solution
Key Components
- RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro is a robust desktop platform to monitor developments: In addition to enhanced platform navigation features described above. With an AI-powered integrated search function, users can quickly locate the information needed to research an issuer or topic of interest. There is also a clean and simple layout for the desktop platform, which combines alerts and other tech-forward productivity tools, unrivaled market insights and 24/7 customer support
- RatingsXpress is a streamlined delivery of S&P Global Ratings’ data, offering flexible delivery via Xpressfeed, XpressAPI, XpressAPI Drive, and Snowflake (Cloud) to tailor to various enterprise workflows. Cross referencing is available as an additional service to connect this data to other content sets offered by S&P Global Market Intelligence including securities pricing, company fundamentals, ESG and country/macro data
- Creditpro® provides a comprehensive picture of your credit risk exposures with access to authoritative default, transition and recovery data, and powerful database and analytic tools. Data is available across desktop and enterprise platforms
- RiskGauge® is a statistical model that uses an optimized combination of socioeconomic inputs, and firm-level market and fundamental indicators to generate a probability of default (PD) and a credit score for all public and private companies, also unrated, globally. The benchmarks are obtained by aggregating RiskGauge® credit assessment for all companies operating in the same industry sector.
