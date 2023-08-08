 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/navigating-volatile-industry-and-supply-chain-credit-risk content esgSubNav
Navigating Volatile Industry and Supply Chain Credit Risk

Industry Problem

With inflation, rate hikes and an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, our clients are looking for ways to flag potential credit risk deterioration in industries, related industries in the supply chain, and customer industries (e.g. for linkages between technology and commercial real estate).  This allows them buffer time to mitigate concentration risks in industries

The above problem has been driving these business requirements:

  • Monitoring industry credit trends: Filter through the noise to relevant insights
  • Early Warning at Industry Level:  Flag when credit risks are increasing industry-wide; avoid being blind-sighted by a series of defaults in an industry or related industries (e.g. supply chain)
  • Industry/Supply chain credit risk management:  Distinguish between relatively high risk and low risk industries within the same sector (e.g. differences between sub-industries or the same industry in across different countries) to be used for limit setting
  • Automation:  Given the volume of data that need to be tracked and processed, some market participants are looking for ways to automate such processes – combining datasets across different vendors, filtering data, building custom memos, and embedding results automatically into risk systems for more efficient decision making

Our Proposed Solution

Monitor industry credit trends RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro:
  • Default, Transition & Recovery reports provide summary statistics and commentary on default trends annually
  • Homepage, Industry Top Trends, Credit Trends and the Hot Topics page highlight timely and relevant industry insights
  • Enhanced search and filtering in Sector landing pages and S&P Ratings Research pages help to quickly locate the information needed
Early warning at industry level Creditpro®:
  • Define entities rated by S&P Global Ratings and map to industries mapping and universe definition of S&P Global Ratings data for industry aggregations
  • Monitor industry upgrades vs. downgrades trends – benchmark current upgrade/downgrade metrics vs. history
  • Timely tracking of default trends - turn of credit cycles

Creditwatch/Outlook:
  • Track aggregate level credit ratings outlook and CreditWatch over time on RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro or Creditpro

RiskGauge® from Credit Analytics:
  • Industry and Country-Industry benchmarks in the unrated universe to flag deteriorating credit risk trends

RatingsDirect and RatingsXpress: Market Derived Signals from CDS spreads, PD Market Derived Signals:
  • Early warning in potential changes in sovereign credit risks
  • Track % entities with at market signals at least 1 notch below the credit rating within industry

RatingsXpress Scores and Factors:  
  • Validate if the fundamentals at industry level
  • Aggregate entity level components of credit ratings (e.g. BICRA, Industry Risk, Cash Flow to Leverage) to industries for tracking
  • Negative filters on systemically important entities within industries (e.g. banks with weak Risk Position or Liquidity scores; large corporates with negative Management / Governance scores)
  • Negative filters on industries in countries with elevated Country & Industry risk scores

RatingsXpress Research on Xpressfeed, XpressAPI and Snowflake:
  • Potential to build sentiment models at the industry level using specific sections at the entity reports AND via research commentaries
Industry credit risk management RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro:
  • Entity level research provide additional insights on local / regional trends within industry

Creditpro:
  • Compare ratings migrations and default correlations across regions and sectors during normal and stressed environments

RiskGauge® from Credit Analytics: 
  • Monitor industries/sub-industries at a more granular level within the unrated universe

RatingsXpress Scores and Factors:
  • Detect “anomalous” distribution of specific scores (e.g. a negative skew of cash flow to leverage scores could indicate sensitivity to rate hikes)

CreditStats: 
  • Credit analyst adjusted financials can be aggregated to industry level for risk modeling
Automation RatingsXpress on Xpressfeed and Snowflake
  • Process large volume of data (e.g. combining databases from different sources, building custom algorithms to implement business rules across entire portfolio)
  • Cross referencing (in general) across vendors could be easier to accomplish by joining databases using common identifiers than via desktop applications
  • Cloud / workbench environment to experiment with multiple data sources without having to ingest and manage the data

XpressAPI
  • Programmatic access of data; embed directly into systems for updating
  • Most suitable for on-demand access of data (pulling records of a pre-defined universe)
  • Allows graphics and non *.txt formats to be ingested (e.g. charts and graphics)
  • For Creditpro – more efficient running of high volume of reports with results that can embed directly into risk systems. By interacting directly with the backend, it offers more flexibility and customization not available on the desktop user interface

XpressAPI Drive
  • Same capabilities as XpressAPI, except it is well suited for clients with less technology requirements – only requires uploading of input parameters into a text file and uploaded into FTP folder


Key Components

  • RatingsDirect on CIQ Pro is a robust desktop platform to monitor developments: In addition to enhanced platform navigation features described above.  With an AI-powered integrated search function, users can quickly locate the information needed to research an issuer or topic of interest. There is also a clean and simple layout for the desktop platform, which combines alerts and other tech-forward productivity tools, unrivaled market insights and 24/7 customer support
  • RatingsXpress is a streamlined delivery of S&P Global Ratings’ data, offering flexible delivery via Xpressfeed, XpressAPI, XpressAPI Drive, and Snowflake (Cloud) to tailor to various enterprise workflows.  Cross referencing is available as an additional service to connect this data to other content sets offered by S&P Global Market Intelligence including securities pricing, company fundamentals, ESG and country/macro data
  • Creditpro® provides a comprehensive picture of your credit risk exposures with access to authoritative default, transition and recovery data, and powerful database and analytic tools.  Data is available across desktop and enterprise platforms
  • RiskGauge® is a statistical model that uses an optimized combination of socioeconomic inputs, and firm-level market and fundamental indicators to generate a probability of default (PD) and a credit score for all public and private companies, also unrated, globally. The benchmarks are obtained by aggregating RiskGauge® credit assessment for all companies operating in the same industry sector.

