Mining Exploration Insights Improved Drilling Activity Offset By Drop In Financings

Increases in drilling activity and positive project milestones were no match for decreases in significant financings and initial resources, as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, dropped to 82 from 84 in August. Driven by a decrease in significant base/other metals financings and a dearth of new resource announcements, the base/other metals PAI dropped to 48 from 55, while the gold PAI rose to 125 from 121 over the same period on the back of a rise in drilling activity and an increase in project milestones.

The following analysis is an extract of S&P Global Market Intelligence monthly Industry Monitor, which reviews exploration activity and development in the mining industry. The full report and data files are made available to our Metals & Mining subscribers only. Here are the highlights from our October issue: