LCD U.S. Loan Market Survey – Q4 2021: Pockets of volatility expected in 2022

At the end 2021, the path ahead for U.S. leveraged finance market players seemed relatively clear: position for the COVID-19 reopening trade and an abundance of Fed liquidity pumping into the system. Fast forward 12 months, and a dizzying set of potential headwinds — from stretched valuations, inflation, evolving COVID-19 variants, supply chain problems and the dismantling of the Fed’s liquidity framework — suggest a bumpier 2022 than some might have expected.
So, with another unprecedented year in the leveraged finance markets consigned to the history books, LCD once again surveyed buyside, sellside and advisory professionals to gauge sentiment for the year ahead. The results are detailed below. Some of the headlines:
* A majority do not expect a correction in 2022, but instead expect periods of “mini volatility.”
* The loan default rate will linger near post-crisis lows.
* Inflation remaining above 3% tops the list of concerns.
* Leverage levels on new deals are unlikely to fall.
To explore the full results, access our infographic.
LCD U.S. Loan Market Survey – Q4 2021
