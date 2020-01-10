 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/lcd-q2-market-review-leveraged-loans-rebound-high-yield-issuance-soars-with-help-from-the-fed content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

LCD Q2 Market Review: Leveraged Loans Rebound; High-Yield Issuance Soars With Help From The Fed

RiskVirtual Meeting Notes: The Global Economy in Intensive Care?

Q&A Credit Risk Perspective Series: Macro-Economic Impact During COVID-19

Understanding the Shift in Trade Credit in the COVID-19 Pandemic: Part Two

Requests for Municipal and Corporate CUSIPs Surge in June


LCD Q2 Market Review: Leveraged Loans Rebound; High-Yield Issuance Soars With Help From The Fed

Highlights

Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) recaps the Q2 performance of the leveraged finance market, including marked rebounds in loan prices and issuance.

Bond issuance grew to new records in Q2 while loan issues dried up, though the balance between the two pillars of leveraged finance – leveraged loans and high-yield bonds – improved somewhat in June.

Read a preview of the LCD Q2 Quarterly, which includes details on the recent deluge of issuance in the high-yield and investment-grade sectors.

In the staggered, often stunning capital markets recovery in the second quarter of 2020, abetted by what was largely implicit Fed support, bond issuance across the ratings spectrum soared to new records and loan issuance slowed to a crawl, though the balance between the two pillars of the leveraged finance segment – leveraged loans and high-yield bonds – improved somewhat in June.

Clearly, bonds were the asset class of choice over the past three months.

For the first time since the throes of the Great Recession in 2009, the second quarter produced more secured high-yield bond issuance ($54.8 billion) than institutional loan volume ($44.4 billion), with loans accounting for 45% of the total. For reference, the mix in 2Q19 was $70.3 billion of institutional loans and $20.8 billion of secured high-yield bonds, for a share split at 77%/23%. For the same 2018 period it was $140 billion of loans and $9 billion of bonds (94%/6%).

As telling, during the first half of 2020, 49% of leveraged finance activity was bond-only transactions, versus 44% strictly in first-lien loan placements, reversing a long-running market trend (based on transaction count).

Some 7% were a mix of first-lien/second-lien loans, or first-lien loans and bonds. That 49% share of bond-only transactions topped all full-year proportions since the 61% recorded in 2009, and marks a dramatic increase from the 32% last year and 20% in 2018.

 

What’s more, bond-for-loan takeout activity over the past three months surged 80% from the first quarter, to $26.7 billion, and reached a high since 1Q13. The takeouts overwhelmingly targeted pro rata credits after that initial wave of crisis-driven revolver draws. The volume of deals backing the repayment of leveraged loans accounted for roughly 20% of overall high-yield issuance during the first six months this year. And in June, proceeds of 25 of the 28 high-yield tranches priced backed the repayment of pro rata facilities.

Simply put, during the second quarter, bonds provided the path of least resistance.

To learn more on the key trends and metrics from the leveraged finance market in Q2, read a preview of the LCD Quarterly here. To access the complete Q2 Quarterly, click here.

Read LCD’s Q2 Market Review
Click here
  • Solutions

Leveraged Commentary & Data

Learn more

Read more complimentary LCD content

Subscriber Now
Sign up for LCD’s monthly newsletter
Sign up now