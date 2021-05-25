Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) brings you the latest news and research on the leveraged finance markets. This is a monthly newsletter that brings you select LCD news, trend stories, and data snapshots.
LCD Monthly: LIBOR: A dramedy for our times
US utility commissioners: Who they are and how they impact regulation
Climate Credit Analytics: Linking climate scenarios to financial impacts
Essential Energy Insights, April 2021
Essential Metals & Mining Insights, April 2021
LCD Monthly: LIBOR: A dramedy for our times
- Author LCD News
- Segment Investment BankingInvestment Management
- Tags Leveraged Commentary and Data
Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, LCD brings you the latest news, research and data on the leveraged finance market via our monthly newsletter, the LCD Monthly.
In our April 2021 edition, our guest writer, LSTA’s Meredith Coffey explains the days of LIBOR coming to an end and what it’s replacement looks like.
- Author
- LCD News
- Segment
- Investment BankingInvestment Management
- Tags
- Leveraged Commentary and Data