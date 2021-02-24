 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/lcd-case-study-using-leveraged-loan-data-to-assess-a-banks-portfolio-risk content esgSubNav
LCD Case Study: Using Leveraged Loan Data to Assess a Bank's Portfolio Risk
LCD Case Study: Using Leveraged Loan Data to Assess a Bank’s Portfolio Risk

The risk management team was using the S&P Global Market Intelligence Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) desktop solution that provided access to leveraged loan news, analytics, and index products. Team members needed extensive amounts of data feed to integrate the LCD desktop information into the internal database to drive proprietary portfolio analytic tools would help streamline their workflows.

To support this, team members wanted a solution that provided:

  • Access to both the S&P/LSTA U.S. and Europe Leveraged Loan Indices via a secure data feed.
  • Discounted spreads for both indices to assess current market sentiment and volatility.
  • Other crucial factors to help perform return, risk and attribution analysis, including: secondary spreads, return summaries, index constituent components and default rates.

The team spoke with Market Intelligence about the firm’s offering in this area.

Read full case study to discover how Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) desktop solution helped meet these needs.

  • Download the full report

