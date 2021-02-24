LCD Case Study: Streamlining Internal Processes with Automated Data Delivery

The portfolio valuation team was using the S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) desktop solution that provided extensive news and research on the leveraged finance markets. The technology team’s activities could be streamlined by complementing the desktop offering with an automated data delivery service. This delivery method would facilitate storage of LCD data in an internal repository to support a wide range of proprietary applications.

Working together, the technology and portfolio valuation teams said they required:

Information on the yields and spreads of outstanding leveraged loans, accompanied by index levels.

Different cuts of the spreads, such as nominal data, three- and four-year terms, and average bids, plus ratings buckets and data on large corporations and middle-market firms.

An efficient and secure delivery mechanism.

The team spoke with Market Intelligence about the firm’s offerings that could meet these requirements.

