LCD Case Study: Digging Deep on Leveraged Loans

The high-yield team was using the S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) desktop solution that provided extensive news and research on the leveraged finance markets. Team members wanted to complement those desktop capabilities with access to constituent-level data for the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index. This would eliminate the time-consuming task of manually pulling information, thus enabling more robust assessments and benchmarking.

In particular, the team wanted to:

Receive details on the index via a data feed for integration into internal applications.

Perform deep dives at the constituent level to assess the impact of sectors and ratings buckets on returns.

Evaluate spreads and average bids.

Measure portfolio performance against a widely referenced benchmark.

