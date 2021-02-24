 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/lcd-case-study-digging-deep-on-leveraged-loans content esgSubNav
LCD Case Study: Digging Deep on Leveraged Loans
LCD Case Study: Digging Deep on Leveraged Loans

The high-yield team was using the S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) desktop solution that provided extensive news and research on the leveraged finance markets. Team members wanted to complement those desktop capabilities with access to constituent-level data for the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index. This would eliminate the time-consuming task of manually pulling information, thus enabling more robust assessments and benchmarking.

In particular, the team wanted to:

  • Receive details on the index via a data feed for integration into internal applications.
  • Perform deep dives at the constituent level to assess the impact of sectors and ratings buckets on returns.
  • Evaluate spreads and average bids.
  • Measure portfolio performance against a widely referenced benchmark.

Read full case study to discover how Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) desktop solution helped meet these needs.

The Leveraged Loan Data You Need.
  • Download the full report

Digging Deep on Leveraged Loans

