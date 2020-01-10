 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/iron-ore-cbs-june-2020-iron-ore-prices-hit-10-month-high content
Iron Ore CBS June 2020 — Iron Ore Prices Hit 10-Month High

For most of June, iron ore prices traded above US$100 per tonne for the first time since August 2019. Strong Chinese demand was fueled by a sharp expansion in steel production, with a record monthly high breached in May. The prevailing tightness in supply has also underpinned high prices, with Brazilian exports at reduced levels amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Despite iron ore's bullish performance in June, we expect prices to ease back in the third quarter as a seasonal slowdown in Chinese steel production tempers demand.

  • June saw iron ore prices breach US$100/t for the first time since August 2019.
  • Chinese iron ore stocks were at multiyear lows in June. Despite a month-over-month fall in May, Chinese iron ore imports increased 5.1% year over year in January-May.
  • Brazilian iron ore exports were down 29% year over year in May. We anticipate an improved second half, although Brazilian exports are still forecast to retreat 4.4% in 2020.
  • January-April saw Australian exports climb 7.3% year over year, fueled by resurgent Chinese demand.
  • Third-quarter prices are forecast to moderate to US$88/t, tempered by a seasonal slowdown in Chinese steel production.

