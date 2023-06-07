Integrated Desktop and Data Delivered in the Cloud Transforms a Tech Company's M&A Practices

Buoyed by record spending by every type of shopper, the value of technology deals announced around the world in 2021 topped the $1 trillion-dollar threshold for the first time in history, according to 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase. Hitting that previously unimaginable level required acquirers to look through the still-lingering pandemic and pay rich valuations. Tech M&A dropped sharply in late 2022, however, but dealmakers see business picking back up this year. To pull that off, they are going to need acquisition prices to come back down and industry growth to go back up.

The M&A team at a U.S.-based technology company is tasked with identifying acquisition candidates that meet a specific set of criteria. Given the anticipated uptake in deals during a time of extreme market volatility, team members wanted to adopt a data-driven strategy to accelerate their approach for creating and vetting lists of target companies. This quest for digital transformation is a current trend seen across similar industries and functions. According to a survey by S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") of 30 senior executives from U.S. PE firms with at least $2bn in assets under management, there is a newly sharpened focus on leveraging data and technology to create an edge in deal sourcing and due diligence.

Anticipated deal growth coupled with volatile market conditions is challenging M&A teams and requiring access to deep data and robust technology tools to maximize productivity and stay ahead of the competition.



Pain Points

Members of the M&A team researched companies one at a time and manually pulled financial statements. This was not only time-consuming, but they were missing significant opportunities by getting to market later than others who had more automated processes. The team was also responsible for briefing executives on developments at competitive firms, detailing their financial performance and transaction activity. This was only done quarterly given the work effort, leaving the executives anxious for more up-to-date information. The team members wanted to elevate their workflows with access to:

A wide range of financial data that was standardized to easily make comparisons across companies and geographies.

A robust screening capability to zero in on acquisition targets that meet certain criteria.

Financial forecasting measures , such as upgrades/downgrades, target price revisions and market-moving news.

Insights on transactions , including M&A, venture capital deals, spin-offs, and bankruptcies.

A powerful desktop platform, plus the ability to take advantage of cloud computing to retrieve large amounts of data more efficiently.

The firm reached out to Market Intelligence to learn more about its offering.

The Solution

Market Intelligence specialists first described the powerful S&P Capital IQ Pro platform that brings together an unrivaled breadth and depth of data, news and research, combined with tech-forward productivity tools. They then described S&P Global Data via Snowflake, a fully managed cloud solution that won the Waters 2022 award for "Best Cloud-Based Application Provider". These solutions would provide access to extensive financial information for both public and private companies around the world, as well as the needed financial forecasting measures and transaction details, enabling members of the M&A team to: