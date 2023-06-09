 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-september-5-2023 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: US companies boost liquidity; auto insurers hike rates; office sector risk rises

Today is Tuesday, September 05, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at some key indicators of US companies' financial health. The median cash ratios for investment-grade and non-investment-grade companies rated by S&P Global Ratings rose in the second quarter of 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. A closely watched gauge of liquidity, the cash ratio measures a company's ability to pay its short-term debt using cash and cash equivalents. The metric rose for investment-grade firms in seven of the 11 sectors, with particularly strong gains in materials and communication services. Companies deleveraged further in the second quarter, with the median debt-to-equity ratio falling more sharply among non-investment-grade firms. Corporates also reduced their expenses to boost efficiency, resulting in a decline in operating expense-to-total revenue ratios in the quarter.

US private auto insurers are racing to increase premium rates as they seek to offset historically poor underwriting results. The year-to-date nationwide average increase for private auto insurance is 11.0% through Aug. 18, 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's RateWatch application. In total, 32 states reflect a double-digit increase based on about 8.5 months of approved rate filings.

The US office real estate sector faces a higher risk of loan defaults and delinquencies as increasing vacancies, declining property valuations and tougher refinancing hound office landlords. A further interest rate rise, which the US Federal Reserve could announce at its September meeting, would put further pressure on commercial real estate.

  • In Focus: US Corporates' Financial Health

    • US companies boost liquidity positions in Q2

      Median cash ratios increased again in the second quarter as companies hold more cash relative to their liabilities.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US companies reduce debt loads as interest burden grows

      US companies deleveraged further in the second quarter, with a noticeable acceleration by those with lower credit ratings.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US companies becoming more efficient by cutting expenses

      The median ratio of operating expenses compared to total revenues for companies rated investment grade by S&P Global Ratings declined to 82.8% in the second quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Rate increases push bank bond portfolios further underwater  

      US bank projections indicate it will be years before the losses reverse, though earnings are enabling many to keep building tangible equity.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks appear confident as commercial real estate delinquencies rise             

      Commercial real estate delinquencies climbed for the third consecutive quarter, but banks are working to manage down exposures and say that reserve builds mean they are prepared.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Financials Research: Bankers less optimistic on future growth – S&P survey

      The results of S&P Global Market Intelligence's second-quarter survey of 150 US financial institution clients on questions related to loan growth, recession risk and M&A appetite.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Ukrainian banks' bulging profits under pressure amid interest rate cuts

      The cutting of the key rate by 300 basis points in July and further drops in the pipeline will reduce the income lenders have generated from central bank deposit certificates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Major Japanese banks may issue loss-absorbing capacity bonds as demand returns

      Major Japanese banks are likely to follow one of their peers in issuing total loss-absorbing capacity bonds to cover maturing debt, as investor demand returns after the furor over the write-down of Credit Suisse's debt.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US private auto insurance rates see double-digit jump in 2023   

      The countrywide average increase for private auto insurance rates was 11% through Aug. 18, 2023, as measured by S&P Global Market Intelligence's RateWatch application.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • Some fintechs walk away from charter applications, leveraging bank partnerships         

      Some financial technology companies are rethinking their need for a bank charter as a result of the lengthy application process and an expected higher bar for eligibility.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Lower valuations, tough refinancing ratchet up risk for US office sector

      Office properties are feeling pressure from vacancies, falling valuations and rising interest rates, though analysts said there is a market for quality office space.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity investment in movies, entertainment on track for 5-year low      

      Through Aug. 8, private equity and venture capital firms have announced $1.48 billion of investments in the movies and entertainment sector worldwide this year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Malaysian economy moderates in mid-2023

      The pace of Malaysia's economic expansion moderated in the second quarter due to several headwinds, including slowing merchandise export growth amid the economic slowdown in key markets.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Hawaiian Electric stock price recovering, but financial, legal pressures mount

      Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.'s stock price regained some ground after an internal investigation determined its power lines did not cause wildfires that ravaged Maui, but the utility remains on precarious financial footing.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      RRA Research: GE, Vestas top US leaderboard in installed wind capacity, performance

      Average wind turbine size in the US continues to increase, with machines in 2023 averaging nearly 3.9 GW of capacity. General Electric leads all companies in both installed turbine capacity and overall performance.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Google sees trailblazer role in search for 24/7 clean energy

      Having begun procuring renewable energy "way before it was trendy," Google is now three years into an effort to power its sprawling global business with renewables around the clock. Analysts said its quest has already moved markets.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: The metaverse and generative AI make for a powerful combination

      As large language models generate reports, poems and sketches, and text-to-image tech brings image creation to the masses, what about the metaverse? It needs an almost infinite amount of 3D content and animation. Generative AI is doing that, too.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: Nickel CBS August 2023 – Prices drop; China's refined nickel capacity expands

      In its monthly Nickel Commodity Briefing Service (CBS) report, S&P Global Commodity Insights discusses the nickel market within the broader macroeconomic environment and provides rolling five-year supply, demand and price forecasts.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Halloween creeps a little closer: Seasonal supply chains accelerate

      Retailers are preparing for Halloween sales earlier than ever, in part due to concerns about a downturn in consumer spending. That has led to earlier shipments of Halloween products than prior years, with decorations outstripping outfits.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • US banks dash back to dealmaking as their M&A appetite returns

      Read full article

      Deal Tracker: $6.97B New Relic buyout ranks as 3rd-largest infotech deal YTD

      Read full article

      Deal Profile: Innovations Financial CU to acquire First National Bank Northwest Florida

      Read full article

      Deal Profile: North Carolina-based Coastal Bank to merge into in-state peer Providence Bank

      Read full article

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

Listen to the Podcast by S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @EconomicsRisk on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Transform Your Tomorrow

A sustainable tomorrow starts with actionable intelligence today. Advance your sustainability journey with data, analytics and workflow solutions that help you take the next step. And the step after that.

Learn More

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Compiled by Waqas Azeem

