Insight Weekly: US companies boost liquidity; auto insurers hike rates; office sector risk rises

Today is Tuesday, September 05, 2023
In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at some key indicators of US companies' financial health. The median cash ratios for investment-grade and non-investment-grade companies rated by S&P Global Ratings rose in the second quarter of 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. A closely watched gauge of liquidity, the cash ratio measures a company's ability to pay its short-term debt using cash and cash equivalents. The metric rose for investment-grade firms in seven of the 11 sectors, with particularly strong gains in materials and communication services. Companies deleveraged further in the second quarter, with the median debt-to-equity ratio falling more sharply among non-investment-grade firms. Corporates also reduced their expenses to boost efficiency, resulting in a decline in operating expense-to-total revenue ratios in the quarter.
US private auto insurers are racing to increase premium rates as they seek to offset historically poor underwriting results. The year-to-date nationwide average increase for private auto insurance is 11.0% through Aug. 18, 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's RateWatch application. In total, 32 states reflect a double-digit increase based on about 8.5 months of approved rate filings.
The US office real estate sector faces a higher risk of loan defaults and delinquencies as increasing vacancies, declining property valuations and tougher refinancing hound office landlords. A further interest rate rise, which the US Federal Reserve could announce at its September meeting, would put further pressure on commercial real estate.
Compiled by Waqas Azeem