Blog

Insight Weekly: Bank mergers of equals return; energy tops S&P 500; green bond sales to rise
Insight Weekly: Bank mergers of equals return; energy tops S&P 500; green bond sales to rise

Today is Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at dealmaking activity in the US banking sector. After hitting a five-year low in 2022, US bank merger of equals (MOE) activity has bounced back this year as lenders increasingly view such deals as an attractive alternative to pair up and gain scale. MOEs make up 6% of all US bank M&A activity in 2023 through Aug. 28, higher than the last two years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The four MOEs announced so far this year represent a combined total deal value of about $659.5 million, or 25% of total deal value through Aug. 28. Meanwhile, the number of bank purchases by credit unions has increased to 10, moving closer to last year's record total of 14 such deals, excluding terminated transactions. Half of this year's deals were announced in the final week of August.

Energy closed the month of August as the only S&P 500 sector to log positive returns amid a general selloff among other industries. On the other end of the spectrum, utilities emerged as the worst-performing sector during the month. The S&P 500 Energy index notched a 1.8% gain during the month, while the S&P 500 Utilities index slid to the bottom of the list with a negative return of 6.2%. The broader S&P 500 index saw a negative return of 1.6%.

Global green bond sales are likely to accelerate further, helped by supportive policy in Europe and a more stable interest rate environment. The European Union Green Bond Standard is expected to be adopted later this year, boosting demand in the region that leads the world in green bond issuance. The new standard aims to improve the transparency, comparability and credibility of the green bond market, helping investors more closely assess the environmental, social and governance stance of issuers. European entities issued $87.67 billion of green bonds in the April-June quarter, up 30% on the previous three months, according to data from the nonprofit Climate Bonds Initiative.

  • In Focus: Bank M&A

    • US bank mergers of equals making a comeback with largest such deal since 2021

      Four US bank mergers of equals have been announced so far this year, with the latest announcement marking the largest such deal since 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Credit unions launch bank buying spree with 5 deals in 1 week

      A wave of credit union-bank deal announcements in August has this year's total moving closer to the record of 14 such announcements last year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US banking regulators issue 6 severe enforcement actions in Q2

      Year to date, 12 severe enforcement actions have been handed out to US banks, the latest of which is the Federal Reserve's cease and desist order against Farmington State Bank.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US bank stocks dive into negative territory in August after rating downgrades

      The median return of major exchange-traded banks for the month was negative 7.2%, swinging from positive returns in July and June.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Europe's biggest banks set to increase FY'23 dividends 43%

      Danske Bank, HSBC, Commerzbank and Intesa Sanpaolo are set for the sharpest dividend hikes as strong revenue growth bolsters bank profits and payout potential.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US insurtech CEO pay takes hit in 2022

      An S&P Global Market Intelligence data analysis found that nine of the 14 CEOs in the analysis experienced decreases in their 2022 compensation packages. Compensation for three of them shrank by more than 90%.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Most US homebuilders expected to log year-over-year sales drop in Q3 2023

      Twelve out of 15 select US homebuilders are projected to see a year-over-year drop in home sales in the third quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity investments in Middle East, North Africa up slightly in Q2 2023

      In the first half of 2023, the value of private equity and venture capital deals in the region declined to $7.58 billion from $9.31 billion for the same period in 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Cooling US job market lowers pressure on Fed's rate push

      New employment numbers for August signal a possible end to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      China PMI signals further slowdown in August, prices edge higher

      A further cooling of China's post-pandemic service sector expansion accompanied another sluggish performance of the manufacturing sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Bank of Russia's ruble rescue

      The Russian ruble's exchange rate has come under pressure due to declining revenue generated from energy exports.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Energy Research: Proposed offshore wind capacity boosts battery storage economics in New England

      State-level offshore wind targets across New England total 12 GW.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Electrolyzer manufacturers struggle to turn growing order books into profits

      Major electrolyzer-maker stocks fell in the first half of 2023, but analysts remain optimistic about medium-term successes in capacity ramp-up and profitability.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Energy stocks top S&P 500 sectors in August; utilities slide to bottom

      The S&P 500 Energy index notched a 1.8% gain during the month, while the S&P 500 Utilities index slid to the bottom of the list with a negative return of 6.2%.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan Research: Blockchain gaming reaches out for Microsoft, Xsolla

      Key partnerships are being forged in the blockchain gaming space to fold in generative AI, additional payment options and more robust developer tools as the market waits for the next hit game.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Top iron ore producers lift output despite lower prices YOY, bearish outlook

      Iron ore output from the world's top producers rose year over year despite weaker prices and bearish sentiment for the commodity in the near term.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Mining investors exploring lesser-known energy, defense materials

      Minerals such as copper and lithium dominate discussion about rapidly growing demand, but lesser-known materials, including graphite, manganese and rare earths, present an opportunity for investors who are up to the challenge.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Global green bond issuance may accelerate on new EU rules, stable interest rates

      The European Union Green Bond Standard aims to improve the transparency, comparability and credibility of the green bond market, helping investors more closely assess the environmental, social and governance stance of issuers.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Deal Profile: Five Star CU to acquire Wilcox County State Bank in 2nd bank deal this week

      Read full article

      Deal Profile: Pennsylvania-based NexTier to acquire in-state peer Mars Bancorp

      Read full article

      Deal Profile: Michigan State University FCU to acquire Algonquin State Bank in 2nd bank deal

      Read full article

      Dominion's $14B deal with Enbridge falls short of recent gas utility sale values

      Read full article

      Investors moved to midstream companies in Q2 2023 as M&A deals appeared

      Read full article

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

 

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @SPGlobal on X, formerly known as Twitter.

