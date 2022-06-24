 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-may-24-2022 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: US stock market downturn; Chinese bank earnings; Europe's big tech bills
Blog

Gold Market Outlook

Blog

The evolving world of central bank digital currencies

Blog

Expand Your Perspective Uncover Insights on Key Markets with Differentiated Data

Blog

Gold - Geopolitical tensions and inflation remain key drivers


Insight Weekly: US stock market downturn; Chinese bank earnings; Europe's big tech bills

Today is Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we put the spotlight on U.S. equities. Rising bond yields and tightening financial conditions are driving the downturn in a stock market used to cheap money and ample liquidity. At its recent low close in mid-May, the S&P 500 had shed more than 17% since the start of the year as investors fled from risk assets. While the sell-off has been broad-based, growth stocks have borne the brunt, while value sectors like energy and utilities have fared better than the wider market. Consumer discretionary stocks are the worst-performing sector of the S&P 500 index this year, amid soaring inflation, strained global supply chains and plummeting consumer sentiment.

China's four biggest banks by assets reported mid-single-digit earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022, buoyed by steady net interest margins and an average 5% growth in loans with stable asset quality. Chinese banks' earnings will likely stay steady in 2022 despite economic uncertainties facing the world's second largest economy, as the central bank's calibrated easing will help relieve pressure on margins.

A pair of proposed laws from the European Union target big tech firms, and they will affect different companies in different ways. Experts agree that the Digital Services Act is likely to have the biggest impact on companies that rely on advertising or e-commerce, while the Digital Markets Act will mostly affect companies that have a hardware component related to their software offerings, including Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • In Focus: US Stock Market

    • Higher bond yields pull the rug out from under the stock market

      A sharp increase in bond yields has removed a key pillar of support for historically stretched company valuations, contributing to the sharp sell-off in the equities market.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Consumer discretionary stocks tumble, hit by inflation, supply chain disruptions

      The S&P 500's consumer discretionary index is down 30.8% since the start of the year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Energy, utilities join sell-off but fare better than broader S&P 500 in April

      The S&P 500 Energy index saw a negative return of 1.5% in April, and the S&P Utilities index logged a negative return of 4.3%. The broader S&P 500 index lost 8.7%.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Stable interest margins to underpin Chinese bank earnings in 2022

      China's four biggest banks by assets reported mid-single-digit earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022, buoyed by steady net interest margins and an average 5% growth in loans without any deterioration in asset quality.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Inflation set to curb UK banks' revenues in coming quarters

      Large British banks benefited from bank rate rises, but rising inflation could affect borrowers' ability to pay.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks continue positive aggregate provision for loan losses in Q1

      The sector recorded total positive provisions of $4.78 billion in the most recent quarter, following positive provisions of $302 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Real estate lending helps boost loan growth for US community banks in Q1

      Banks with less than $10 billion in total assets reported a median quarter-over-quarter loan growth of 1.3% as of March 31, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance 

    • US insurers see private auto loss ratios jump YOY in Q1

      A number of public insurers reported double-digit point increases in their loss and loss adjustment expense ratios within the private auto line during the first three months of 2022, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Employers boost salaries to fill record openings as workers demand more

      Workers want an average increase of more than $9,000 in annual salary to take a new job, a Glassdoor survey found.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chart Description automatically generated

      Global food prices, driven higher by war in Ukraine, show no signs of falling

      Wheat and corn have been particularly affected as Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of both commodities.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications 

    • What Europe's 2 pending tech laws mean for different Big Tech players

      The groundbreaking twin pieces of legislation from the European Commission have the potential to significantly change how Big Tech operates in Europe, and some companies are expected to suffer more than others.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Southeast Asia's telcos to look to tower, tech deals as 5G rollout costs add up

      Telcos in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are looking to monetize their infrastructure and make themselves more attractive to private investors as they look to raise money for 5G rollouts, following a wave of consolidation in the sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Insurance industry's diversity scores show modest improvements

      In addition to posting a year-over-year increase in its S&P Global gender diversity score, the insurance industry's workforce also became more racially diverse in 2021, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Big Oil's limited emissions programs pose risk to investors – Carbon Tracker

      Carbon emissions reduction plans for the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies rely too much on future technologies and too little on absolute emissions cuts, a financial and environmental think tank said in a study.

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Most gas utilities beat quarterly EPS expectations; few post YOY profit growth

      The majority of a select group of gas distributors topped consensus EPS estimates as gas utility stocks continued to outperform the market.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US utilities take cautious approach to offshore wind, while Europeans step in

      European energy companies have dominated the bidding processes for recent Atlantic Coast auctions, as cost and supply chain issues reinforce some U.S. utilities' strategies to prioritize regulated returns.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • US miners laud chance at $600M boost inside Ukraine aid package

      A Ukraine aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives includes millions of taxpayer dollars for purchases under the Defense Production Act, which Biden invoked in March to bolster U.S. production of critical minerals.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @rascalfence on Twitter

Seek & Prosper

Essential Intelligence from S&P Global — a powerful combination of data, technology, and expertise — helps you push past the expected and renders the status quo obsolete. Because a better, more prosperous future is yours for the seeking. 

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Check out other weekly newsletters highlighting our exclusive features and analysis:

ESG Insider: News and insights into environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Click here to subscribe.

Policy Intel: Explore exclusive news and research on policy and regulatory developments in the U.S. and around the globe. Click here to subscribe.

Private Equity Pulse: Need-to-know investments. Sharp insight. Private Equity Pulse offers our top picks of global private equity news stories. Click here to subscribe.

NEXT: Stay up to date on how technology is reshaping the future of industries across global markets. Click here to subscribe. 

Compiled by Louis Bacani

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo