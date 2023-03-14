 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-march-7-2023 content esgSubNav
Blog

Insight Weekly: US bank margins rise; smartphone shipments drop; coal miners book strong sales
Today is Tuesday, March 07, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at some key metrics for U.S. banks during the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margins increased as the benefit of higher interest rates boosted earning-asset yields. Six banks and thrifts recorded an adjusted Texas ratio — used to measure a bank's ability to absorb future losses —  above 100%, compared to 15 in the previous quarter. Industry loan growth cooled as banks significantly tightened underwriting standards.

Worldwide smartphone shipments declined 21% year over year in the fourth quarter due to tightened consumer spending and reduced demand. This was the largest decline for any quarter since Kagan started tracking the data in 2013.

U.S. coal producers have booked much of their 2023 sales amid solid domestic and export demand. Publicly traded coal companies reported that higher overseas sales, due in part to countries replacing Russian supplies after the invasion of Ukraine, created opportunities to move coal abroad in 2022.

  • In Focus: US Bank Metrics

    • US bank margins march higher in Q4'22 even amid higher deposit costs

      Net interest margins increased during the fourth quarter of 2022 as the benefit of higher interest rates boosted earning-asset yields.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks with highest Texas ratios in Q4'22

      Six U.S. banks and thrifts logged an adjusted Texas ratio above 100% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 15 in the previous quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Bank loan growth outlook weakens after downshift in Q4'22

      U.S. banks have ratcheted up their underwriting standards, pointing to a deceleration in loan growth.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US bank branch closure activity slows further in January

      The total number of active U.S. bank branches was 78,806 as of the end of the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Net closures in the month were 49.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Gulf banks' 2022 profits surge on higher lending income

      The five largest banks by assets in the Gulf Cooperation Council booked approximately $31.07 billion of net interest income in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Net interest income growth at large Nordic banks to peak in 2023

      Another year of strong net interest income lies ahead for big Nordic banks before growth levels tail off in 2024, analyst estimates suggest.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Insurance Insight: Latest entrant to annuity reinsurance market a product of P&C pivot

      The majority owner of a reinsurer that has diversified its product appetite once touted the business of reinsuring runoff books of non-life risks as one characterized by "really limited competition" and "significant opportunity."

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      GEICO to book biggest private auto premium gains among top US insurers

      As carriers grappled with poor underwriting results, the four biggest auto insurers in the U.S. secured approvals for significant rate hikes in the second half of 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Fed sticks to 2% inflation target as prices creep up again

      Moving the Federal Reserve's longstanding goal would push inflation expectations higher, lead to entrenched price rises and damage the central bank's credibility, economists said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US Weekly Economic Commentary: Stubborn inflation clouds the outlook

      Recent data revealing stronger-than-expected readings on the labor market, manufacturing production, and consumer spending continue to suggest that the U.S. economy is not yet in recession, and that the odds of recession beginning in the first half of 2023 have receded somewhat over the last few weeks.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Gas utility stock inflows rebound as institutional investors buy the sell-off

      Following a September 2022 sell-off, large investors bought up gas utility stocks in the fourth quarter of 2022, a trend that saw some of the subsector's laggards posting the highest net inflows heading into year-end.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US battery storage surged in 2022 despite Q4 slowdown; over 60 GW planned

      Developers added a record 4,221 MW of large-scale power storage capacity last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. But that was only about 42% of planned additions, highlighting uncertainties over the pace of future installations

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US West, Midwest lead renewed push to prohibit local gas bans in buildings

      Lawmakers in at least 15 states have introduced bills to prohibit restriction on fossil fuel use in buildings, the biggest push since a watershed year in 2021, when 16 statehouses passed the legislation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • US coal miners well-booked through 2023, despite dwindling local customer base

      U.S. coal producers said they are able to book sales for most of their planned volumes as export markets are offsetting lower historical demand from domestic power producers.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan: Q4'22 smartphone shipments suffer steepest YOY drop on record

      Kagan estimates that although average selling prices for global smartphones went up 7% in 2022, vendors were unable to offset falling demand with price increases and a shift to high-margin products.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Infotech capital markets activity picks up in January

      Senior debt offerings from IBM and Dell unit Dell International accounted for most of the information technology sector's capital activity last month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      451 Research: Blockchain and the metaverse, part 1: Opportunities

      In this two-part report, we examine the link between blockchain and the emerging metaverse wave of innovation. Part 1 covers definitions, drivers for convergence and distributed ledger use cases in the metaverse.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Global factory output returns to growth amid China's reopening and supply chain improvements

      Global manufacturing output returned to growth in February after six months of decline, according to the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) compiled by S&P Global.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • KLNB closes on Edge Commercial; investors buy into H.n.h. Hotels

      Taseko's copper mine deal tops metals, mining M&A for week ended Feb. 24

      Louisiana-based Synergy Bancshares to acquire in-state peer Peoples Bancshares

      Ohio-based Wayne Savings, W.Va.-based Main Street Financial announce merger

The Big Number:

