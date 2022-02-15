 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-march-29-2022 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Rising US interest rates; banks accelerate buybacks; coal customer base shrinks
Blog

Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q4 2021

Blog

M&A, IPOs hit a speed bump in early 2022

Blog

Insight Weekly: Banks' exposure to Ukraine crisis; US labor shortage; hydrogen pilot projects

Blog

Investment Banking Newsletter 2022: March 16th Edition


Insight Weekly: Rising US interest rates; banks accelerate buybacks; coal customer base shrinks

Today is Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we examine the market impact of rising U.S. interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark federal funds rate for the first time since 2018. Fed officials forecast six more rate hikes in 2022 and three more in 2023, further flattening the Treasury yield curve and boosting the odds of triggering a recessionary indicator. The jump in corporate borrowing costs tied to rising interest rates would pressure companies on the verge of default or bankruptcy, though struggling players still have plenty of options to stay afloat.

U.S. banks repurchased $75.02 billion of common shares in 2021, more than double the $31.99 billion in 2020 buybacks, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Banks accelerated share buybacks last year after the Fed relaxed its restrictions on capital distributions by big lenders. In 2022, analysts are expecting a slowdown in share repurchases, with banks nearing internal targets, loan growth picking up and some banks heading toward higher buffer requirements.

U.S. coal producers are running out of customers and the situation is likely to get worse. Coal plants intending to close by 2030 received 26.9% of U.S. coal production in 2021, according to a data analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Public health and environmental groups have put coal power under relentless pressure to clean up its high levels of air pollution, while the falling cost of renewables and low price of natural gas has undercut the economic case for coal.

  • In Focus: Rising U.S. Interest Rates 

    • Treasury yield curve nears inversion as Fed reveals aggressive rate hike push

      The Federal Reserve's newly released rate hike projections have boosted the likelihood that the Treasury yield curve could soon invert, a key signal that a recession is near.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      Struggling companies will avoid bankruptcy, default as Fed hikes rates

      Although the Fed's anticipated rate hikes will weigh on companies struggling to stay afloat, they still have ample options to avoid turning to bankruptcy court or missing a debt payment.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

       

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • China counters economic slowdown with infrastructure push

      China is betting on infrastructure spending in a bid to reach economic growth of 5.5% in 2022 as COVID-19 weighs on consumer spending.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      Competition, stringent rules to constrain SPAC listings in Hong Kong, Singapore

      Special purpose acquisition companies in the region may struggle to find targets after listing as they run against specific time frame requirements, analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      Default risk surges for Russian companies exposed to international exchanges

      Russian companies listed abroad have seen their credit worthiness slump as investors reduce their exposure to the country following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US banks sped buybacks in 2021 as restrictions ended

      Top share repurchasers included Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citigroup, which were among the U.S.-based global systemically important banks that temporarily paused buybacks at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      Cannabis banking bill likely to pass Senate in 2022 as Democrats align

      The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act has stalled out several times in the Senate, but analysts believe its time is coming soon.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      US banks offset surging deposits, dull loan demand with specialty lender deals

      U.S. bank acquisitions of specialty lenders rebounded in 2021 with 21 announcements, up from 13 in 2020 and 16 in 2019.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      More than 80% of Russia's banking sector subject to sanctions over Ukraine war

      Most of the country's systemically important financial institutions have been cut off from major foreign markets in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech 

    • India, China to lead Asia's insurtech rise

      Hong Kong and Singapore have sought to promote digital innovation but lack the scale that has helped other digital underwriters thrive.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate 

    • US REITs benefit from booming cannabis sector

      The U.S. cannabis sector had a record year of sales in 2021, amid the backdrop of more states approving a legal cannabis program. To fund the sector's rapid growth, operators are turning to real estate investment trusts.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Tencent poised to lead China's charge into the metaverse

      Tencent has several advantages when it comes to developing a metaverse offering, including a hefty cash balance, a leading position in the local gaming industry and a vast social network that gives the company a built-in user base.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining 

    • Mining sector spending too little on exploration amid dwindling discoveries

      The mining industry may have to spend a lot more on exploration to refill longer-term project pipelines amid a multiyear decline in discoveries, industry veterans say.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      High energy prices turn metals supply chain into global inflation engine

      Inflationary pressures on energy and metals could reduce consumer demand and curb global growth.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

       

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities 

    • Nearly 27% of US coal mined in 2021 went to plants set to retire this decade

      Looking further ahead, U.S. coal companies delivered an amount equivalent to about 37.4% of 2021 production to plants retiring by the end of 2042.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      US' rise as oil, gas producer blunts impact of White House's Russian energy ban

      Imports of Russian fossil energy account for a small share of the U.S. energy mix as a result of surging domestic oil and gas production since the shale revolution. For Europe, it is a different story.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG 

    • Oil-producing states push back against ESG screening by pension fund managers

      Texas has taken the biggest steps, with a "boycott the boycotters" law that would wrest public pension funds away from investment giants such as BlackRock if they use environmental factors to select portfolio companies.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

      Investor networks that promised big on climate are falling short, critics say

      Three February reports said asset managers and banks are not following through on high-profile net-zero emissions pledges. The firms' climate change networks, however, say investors are making progress and that transitioning portfolios takes time.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • This Week in M&A 

The Big Number

Read full article

 

Trending