Insight Weekly: Banks' exposure to Ukraine crisis; US labor shortage; hydrogen pilot projects

Today is Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we explore the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on banking systems across regions. Banks in the U.S., Europe and Latin America are expected to see limited direct fallout from the conflict due to their minimal exposures to Russia. However, knock-on effects from the war such as higher oil prices, increasing inflation and weaker economic growth could put pressure on bank asset quality and profitability, according to S&P Global Ratings. Meanwhile, Russian lenders are facing the increasing risk of a liquidity squeeze as international sanctions sharply reduce the central bank's access to foreign exchange reserves.

The number of U.S. workers with at least a bachelor's degree hit an all-time high of 62 million in February, a 30% increase in about a decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This shift in educational attainment among the American workforce will exacerbate an already tight labor market, forcing businesses to try to attract new hires with higher wages, economists said. College graduates have been unwilling to fill millions of jobs offering relatively low wages in industries like retail and hospitality.

Hydrogen pilot project updates from gas utilities show that the industry is starting to execute on its plans to demonstrate the fuel's ability to decarbonize distribution systems. Some of the more than two dozen projects announced since 2020 are preparing to get underway, while others are already producing data and yielding lessons for operators, according to a review by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

  • In Focus: Banks' Exposure To Russia-Ukraine War

    • Russia strains on US banks surface despite modest direct exposure

      Claims on Russia among U.S. banks have never been huge, and have dropped sharply, but substantial losses still loom.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Big European banks unlikely to book Russia-Ukraine war provisions in near term

      The majority of large European banks tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence booked year-over-year declines in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter of 2021, supported by economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Nordic banks' safe-haven status jeopardized by Baltic risks from Russia conflict

      Swedish lenders Swedbank and SEB are the most vulnerable to knock-on effects from the Ukraine-Russia war, having sizable businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      With just $10M at risk, LatAm banks look safe from Russia-Ukraine war

      Banks in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Panama have little to no commercial ties with Russian firms, data compiled by S&P Market Intelligence shows, limiting exposure to the crisis in Ukraine.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Russia's foreign exchange constraints add to pressure on domestic banks

      A large portion of the Russian central bank's reserves are being held in countries that have implemented sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Short sellers bet on oil crash as prices soar

      Short positions against energy stocks climbed at the end of February to the highest level since November 2020.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      More-educated US workforce will worsen historic labor shortage

      The number of U.S. workers with a bachelor's degree is at an all-time high, leaving many businesses struggling to attract workers to millions of open jobs.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • 3 US banks grow beyond $10 billion in total assets in Q4'21

      Eleven community banks hovered right below the $10 billion threshold, reporting more than $9 billion in total assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Top investors in Russia's Sberbank, VTB Bank face billions in losses

      Shares in Russia's two largest banks have plummeted following the country's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions, leaving institutional investors exposed to sizable losses.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Biden digital asset executive order may be 'symbolic' but still momentous

      Federal regulators will likely see President Joe Biden's executive order on digital assets as more of a symbolic gesture than a call to action, but it still validates the sector at the "highest level," policy analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Insurers face myriad political risk, trade credit claims over Ukraine invasion

      A range of different covers could generate a multibillion-dollar bill, but the market appears to have adequate reserves.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity 

    • Canadian pension funds lead peers in private equity investments

      Canadian pensions tend to be big, well-resourced entities that invest large dollar amounts into a particular fund, said Sheila Ryan, a managing director at Cambridge Associates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Healthcare

    • Pfizer's COVID-19 shot is 2021's best seller, $16B ahead of AbbVie's Humira

      The Comirnaty vaccine was the clear standout in 2021, knocking AbbVie's Humira off the top spot. With second-string sales well behind their top sellers, the largest pharmaceutical companies showed a reliance on drugs with a limited market lifespan.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media, and Telecommunications 

    • Big Tech cloud providers face mounting pressure to exit Russia

      As Big Tech cloud providers weigh shutting down access to their digital infrastructure by Russian entities, analysts predict the impact will be felt most by private enterprises in Russia. Some humanitarian groups urged caution.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining 

    • Russian invasion of Ukraine may drive EU back to China as source for rare earths

      The European Union and Russia have made huge investments to cut reliance on Chinese rare earths in recent years. The war in Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia may set efforts back, some analysts warned.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Lithium producers unable to meet near-term demand

      Lithium demand is growing at such a rapid pace that even with producers bringing hundreds of thousands more tonnes of lithium to market, the supply shortfall could grow to 102,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2026.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities 

    • Gas utilities get to work piloting hydrogen use in distribution systems

      Gas utilities announced more than two dozen hydrogen demonstration projects through the end of 2021. Some of those projects are getting underway, entering new phases or wrapping up.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Break from Russian oil, gas sends West toward China-dominated renewables

      China's control of green energy supply chains raises the prospect that the energy transition may swap one source of potential risk for another.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • This Week in M&A 

The Big Number

Read full article

 

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @Allison_Good1 on Twitter

