Blog

Insight Weekly: SVB fallout limited; US rents up; renewable natural gas investments flow in
Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 108 - Mobile World Congress and the metaverse

Podcast

Master of Risk | Episode 1: Discussion with Natalia Hunik, CRO, Cubelogic

Blog

Bank failures: The importance of liquidity and funding data

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 107: Tech accelerating supply chain evolution


Insight Weekly: SVB fallout limited; US rents up; renewable natural gas investments flow in

Today is Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we examine the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The second-largest bank failure in U.S. history stoked fears of a wider banking crisis. But according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence's Market Signal Probability of Default model, the recent bank failures have pushed the default risk for the U.S. financials sector only slightly higher, with broader consequences limited to just a few industries. For venture capital funds, SVB's fall is likely to cause disruptions in inflows and outflows of capital, according to 451 Research. In the renewable energy sector, industry observers remain confident that there are enough financiers to plug any holes caused by SVB's collapse.

U.S. rent prices climbed 8.8% year over year in February, the biggest rise in almost 42 years. The surge has further increased inflation and is expected to trigger another potential rate hike from the Federal Reserve despite market speculation of a pause in tightening following the collapse of two regional banks.

Gas utilities plan to continue investing in new renewable natural gas production, even as larger energy companies and private capital also chase opportunities in the sector. Gas utilities see the alternative fuel as a key pathway for decarbonizing their business.

  • In Focus: Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

    • Silicon Valley ranks as the 2nd-biggest bank failure ever

      The bank's deposits at the end of 2022 were just shy of Washington Mutual's before it collapsed in 2008, and Silicon Valley's failure marked an emphatic end to a long lull in traditional bank insolvencies.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Muted growth in default risk for US financials sector after SVB crisis

      Overall default risk for the sector remains low, while vulnerability rose the sharpest for mortgage real estate investment trusts and consumer finance companies.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Renewables firms exposed to Silicon Valley Bank crash have other lending options

      Residential solar installers Sunrun, Sunnova Energy International and Spruce Power, as well as intelligent energy storage provider Stem, all disclosed "immaterial" impacts from the bank's collapse.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      [WEBINAR] European banks: After bank failures in the U.S., what’s next for the continent’s lenders? | Friday 24th March | 10am – 11am GMT

      The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked concerns beyond the U.S. about lenders’ liquidity positions. It prompted a share selloff in Europe and accelerated the demise of Credit Suisse after its long struggle to return to profitability. Amid the market turmoil, how solid is Europe’s banking system?

      Register for the webinar from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • A year later, US banks exiting Russia face painful losses

      Big banks have reported meaningful progress in cutting their exposure to the country, but retaliatory restrictions imposed by the Russian government threaten additional losses.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Big Nordic banks' loan loss provisions set to triple in 2023

      Commercial real estate will be a key driver of loan losses among the six largest Nordic banks, according to analysts.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      UK banks 'too conservative' with 2023 net interest margin guidance

      Banks in the U.K. are playing down the potential benefits of further interest rate hikes in 2023 as they focus on headwinds such as rising deposit costs and smaller gains on mortgages, according to analysts.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Financial Research: US P&C industry statutory combined ratio tops 100% for 1st year since 2017

      The highest private auto net incurred loss ratio in at least 25 years in combination with losses from Hurricane Ian pushed the P&C industry far into the red from an underwriting perspective in 2022, according to an analysis of newly available data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US REIT direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank fairly limited

      S&P Global Market Intelligence identified two office real estate investment trusts leasing square footage to Silicon Valley Bank as well as two office leases with its affiliates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Sovereign wealth fund-backed private equity deals plummet in 2022

      Private equity transactions with sovereign wealth fund investment totaled $39.03 billion in 2022, down from $74.36 billion in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Soaring rents pressure US inflation, raising likelihood of Fed rate hike

      Shelter prices jumped 8.1% from February 2022 to February 2023, accounting for a majority of the increase in inflation last month.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Philippines among world's fastest growing emerging markets

      The Philippines economy expanded at a pace of 7.6% in 2022, its fastest growth rate since 1976.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Gas utilities forge ahead with investments in hot renewable natural gas market

      Executives signaled they would continue making renewable natural gas investments for years to come, even as larger energy companies and private capital continue to chase opportunities in the sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Years after exodus, signs of life return to Germany's 'Solar Valley'

      Having bought abandoned solar factories in eastern Germany, Meyer Burger is gunning for a revival of the industry. In an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights, CEO Gunter Erfurt laid out the manufacturer's plans and policy requirements.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US utility executives zero in on inflation challenges, policy changes

      U.S. investor-owned utilities spent much of their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings calls outlining potential impacts from state and federal policy activity.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: USENIX Enigma 2023: The (cybersecurity) rubber hits the road

      The annual USENIX Enigma conference explores forward-looking topics around data privacy and information security. While it is known for presenting academic research and exploring tech's societal implications, this year's event had a practical edge.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Energy transition supporters fret over looming shortage of key metals

      Despite expectations that the need for some materials will be many times over today's levels in just a few years, relatively little investment has been made into increasing the supplies of several minerals critical to the energy transition.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US House advances bill to alter mine permitting

      Members of the House Natural Resources Committee approved a bill that would overhaul pieces of the environmental review process for U.S. mines, as well as open up new coal leases and allow uranium to be classified as a critical mineral.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Australian battery supply chain players want US, EU talks to level playing field

      Australia's battery supply chain players are pressing the federal government to liaise with authorities offering strong incentives for clean energy metals extraction and processing so they can entice more investment Down Under.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Under fire over ESG, BlackRock says climate risks remain client priority

      In his annual letter to investors, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wrote that the energy transition is "top of mind for many of our clients."

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Metals and Mining Research: Newmont acquisition of Newcrest would be largest gold merger in history

      Deal Tracker: North America media, telecom M&A dry spell continues in February

      FDIC seeks quick deal for bridge banks' assets – sources

      Deal Profile: Massachusetts-based 1831 Bancorp MHC, South Shore Bancorp MHC to merge

The Big Number

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @BrianJScheid on Twitter.

