 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-june-7-2022 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Cybersecurity M&A momentum; US banks' loan growth; miners' labor supply woes
Blog

Gold Market Outlook

Blog

"Don't Break VMware," Customers Ask of Broadcom in Our New Digital Pulse Survey

Podcast

Street Talk | Episode 95: Strategies for community banks to grow, navigate the upcoming "hurricane"

Blog

S&P 500 Q1 2022 Sector Earnings & Revenue


Insight Weekly: Cybersecurity M&A momentum; US banks' loan growth; miners' labor supply woes

Today is Tuesday, June 07, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we put the spotlight on M&A activity in the cybersecurity sector. Deal volume jumped 26.3% year over year in the first quarter, and the full-year total is likely to edge above 2021, a record year for sector deals. Several factors have driven the pace of M&A, including increasing cybersecurity demand due to new enterprise dynamics catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts expect the M&A momentum to continue as the fundamentals supporting the sector's market-beating transaction valuations remain firmly in place.

U.S. bank lending has maintained its upward trend despite tightening financial conditions as the Federal Reserve moves to cool off the economy and rein in inflation. Commercial and industrial loans continued to lead lending growth, with a median sequential increase of 5.1% in the first quarter across the big banks. While lending has continued to expand and banks have refreshed projections for growth this year, a shift in the trajectory of underwriting standards is raising doubts about the outlook.

The skilled employee shortage impacting the global mining sector has intensified amid declining labor force participation rates in advanced economies and substantial changes in workers' preferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., mining and logging sector employment, excluding oil and gas, declined 8.1% year over year in April, according to government data. A tighter labor market may result in higher labor costs as companies must pay more to competitively attract and retain employees.

  • In Focus: Cybersecurity M&A

    • Cybersecurity M&A shows little sign of fatigue

      Cybersecurity volumes and valuations held strong through the first quarter, and analysts believe the same fundamentals and trends that have supported record investment in recent years remain in place.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Heavy cybersecurity M&A spending may be here to stay

      Even as equity markets have corrected and other sectors have seen M&A cool, cybersecurity acquirers have been as active as ever and are likely to remain that way.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Loan growth stays on track during early Fed tightening

      Momentum has held up as the central bank has taken its first steps to tame inflation, but a shift in the trajectory of underwriting standards is raising doubts about the outlook.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Early-stage delinquencies up YOY while other credit metrics improve at US banks

      Interest rates have continued to rise in the second quarter, but banks appear to have held off on securities deployment as loans have continued to grow and deposits have leveled off.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks' efficiency ratios improve in Q1 as noninterest income jumps

      The aggregate efficiency ratio for U.S. banks was 61.9% in the first quarter, down from 63.1% in the linked quarter but up from 60.0% in the year-ago period, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Bonuses at US, European investment banks set to drop in 2022 on weaker revenues

      After a bumper 2021, bonuses at major European and U.S. investment banks are projected to fall in 2022 as the sector adjusts costs in a challenging market environment.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Retail 

    • Challenging time for large investors in retail sector

      Investors in the retail space have sustained losses as the sector grapples with rising costs and supply-related challenges.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Women make up a fraction of top positions in LatAm banks

      Women account for a small percentage of executives and board members at Latin American financial institutions, where gender reporting is not yet a widespread practice.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity 

    • Global venture capital investments fall in April

      The total number of transactions made public in April decreased 15.9% from the 1,820 transactions announced during the same month in 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Miners' labor supply problem goes from 'challenging' to 'diabolical'

      Mining companies are hoping to meet growing demand for materials critical to the world's efforts to combat climate change, but a tight labor market poses an obstacle to cashing in on higher commodity prices.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Battery blazes, breakdowns underscore 'growing pains' for energy storage

      Ranging from limited operational hiccups to catastrophic explosions, a significant number of lithium-ion battery storage failures are accompanying the technology's rise in the power sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      More US gas utilities launch renewable natural gas initiatives in 2022

      Gas utility operators across the U.S. have outlined plans to incorporate renewable natural gas into their distribution systems, expanding the sector's push into the alternative fuel market.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @Allison_Good1 on Twitter

Seek & Prosper

Essential Intelligence from S&P Global — a powerful combination of data, technology, and expertise — helps you push past the expected and renders the status quo obsolete. Because a better, more prosperous future is yours for the seeking.

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Check out other weekly newsletters highlighting our exclusive features and analysis:

ESG Insider: News and insights into environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Click here to subscribe.

Policy Intel: Explore exclusive news and research on policy and regulatory developments in the U.S. and around the globe. Click here to subscribe.

Private Equity Pulse: Need-to-know investments. Sharp insight. Private Equity Pulse offers our top picks of global private equity news stories. Click here to subscribe.

NEXT: Stay up to date on how technology is reshaping the future of industries across global markets. Click here to subscribe.

Written and compiled by Louis Bacani

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo