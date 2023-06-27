 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-june-27-2023 content esgSubNav
Blog

Insight Weekly: Recession stokes EU debt worries; banks' sticky deposit problem; retail sales up
Next in Tech | Episode 121: What is zero trust?

Supplier Financial Health Management: What You Need To Know

Find out how our KY3P® suite of solutions can help you

Do your sustainability commitments add up to net zero?


Insight Weekly: Recession stokes EU debt worries; banks' sticky deposit problem; retail sales up

Today is Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put the spotlight on the eurozone as it grapples with a technical recession and high sovereign debt levels. Rising interest rates are likely to put further pressure on the economy at a time when borrowing costs are increasing, raising the question of debt sustainability and rekindling memories of the debt crisis in the region in the early 2010s. Six eurozone countries have swollen government debt-to-GDP levels of over 100% including France, Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, eurozone banks are set for a squeeze on profits and liquidity as they prepare to repay almost €500 billion of cheap funding borrowed from the European Central Bank during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US banks are changing their deposit strategies after seeing the new reality about the stickiness of their deposit bases following the recent failures of three regional banks. Customers can now move their money more quickly and easily than ever thanks to digital banking, and social media can only fuel the fire, leading to much faster runs on deposits. In response, banks are adding new stress tests and risk disclosures and increasingly monitoring social media with a focus on association risk.

US retail sales recorded a surprising increase in May, inching up 0.3% month over month and upending economists' expectations that consumer spending would falter. Meanwhile, two companies filed for bankruptcy protection from mid-May through June 14, and the median default risk for retailers receded, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

  • In Focus: Eurozone Debt Risk

    • Recession raises risk of another debt crisis in the eurozone

      A stagnant economy is increasing the risk that government debt levels in the eurozone are on course to become unsustainable at a time of rising borrowing costs.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence 

      Eurozone banks face profit, liquidity drag as €500B of COVID-era debt comes due

      The repayment of the biggest chunk of ultra-cheap funding from the European Central Bank's third targeted longer-term refinancing operation will increase funding costs and weaken liquidity at a time of heightened vigilance.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Digital banking, social media create a sticky deposit problem    

      After seeing the sobering reality of just how fast deposits can move after the recent failures, banks are adding new stress tests and risk disclosures and increasingly monitoring social media with a focus on association risk.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Criticized assets rise at banks on cracks in commercial real estate           

      A number of banks said sequential increases were driven by problems in office portfolios, as a consistent decline in criticized loans since a pandemic peak came to an end.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      UBS faces revenue challenge with Credit Suisse wealth management integration

      Client outflows in Credit Suisse's wealth management arm will weigh on UBS' revenue in the short term, and the earnings benefits from the enlarged franchise will take several years to materialize, analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Most large Asia-Pacific banks set for lending income growth in 2023, 2024

      Net interest income at most of the Asia-Pacific's largest banks is poised to grow in 2023 and 2024, as they continue to gain from a combination of higher interest rates and positive growth prospects in their respective markets.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US managed care insurers stung after UnitedHealth flags rising loss ratios          

      The industry expects higher-than-anticipated medical loss ratios in the months ahead due to pent-up demand for outpatient surgeries after COVID-19-related delays.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Hotel, retail, residential REITs with stronger leverage trade closer to NAV

      Real estate investment trusts within the hotel, retail and residential sectors with stronger net debt to last-12-months recurring EBITDA multiples are trading at smaller discounts to their consensus net asset value estimates compared to peers.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity investment in interactive home entertainment on decline            

      Private equity and venture capital-backed investment in the sector totaled $370 million in the first three months of 2023, compared to $2.39 billion in the same period a year earlier.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Uneven impact of high interest rates: manufacturing struggles while service thrives

      Purchasing Managers Index data for Brazil's manufacturing sector continued to show concerning trends in May, with production contracting solidly and for the seventh month in a row.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • RRA Research: Texas governor signs dispatchable generation, market reform legislation

      The dispatchable generation legislation cannot become effective until passage of a constitutional amendment to secure the related funding. The market reform measures are part of bill extending authorization for the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Half of US states are on pace to prohibit local gas bans

      Governors in four states signed bills prohibiting restrictions on natural gas use in buildings in the first half of the year, though more of the so-called energy choice bills have failed than succeeded in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Offshore wind contract disputes proliferate as high costs jeopardize US buildout

      As of June 12, about "one-third of the total offshore wind capacity contracted on state-sanctioned procurements to date is now in dispute," according to ClearView Energy Partners.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan Research: Scenes from Augmented World Expo 2023

      Augmented reality/virtual reality industry stalwarts gathered May 31 through June 2 in Santa Clara to reflect on their accomplishments and redouble their efforts in the days before Apple said it would enter the market.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: IM June 2023 – Increased gold activity boosts drilling metrics

      Drilling activity continued to recover in May as companies stepped up drilling activity for gold projects.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Renewable energy build-out forces miners to rethink operations to reach net-zero

      Australian miners are grappling with renewable energy equipment delays and how to operate around renewables' intermittency to meet new federal emissions limits on the path to net-zero.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Retail

    • US retail sales register surprise gain in May; 2 new bankruptcies

      Economists expected a slight drop in retail sales from April.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • The Week in M&A

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence

Compiled by Waqas Azeem

