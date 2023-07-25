 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-july-25-2023 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: North America M&A tumbles; SPAC IPOs decline; US companies cut costs
Next in Tech | Episode 125: Attitudes About AI

Next in Tech | Episode 124: Getting FAST

A Bank Enhances Its Lending Processes to Minimize Negative Exposures

Insight Weekly: Big banks' risk scores hold steady; debt costs rise; default risk ticks up


Today is Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put the spotlight on the North American M&A market. S&P Global Market Intelligence tallied 3,828 deals in the US and Canada in the second quarter of 2023, a decline of 30.4% from the same period in 2022. In the first half of 2023, aggregate bank M&A deal value plunged year over year to $617.8 million from $3.50 billion. Credit union-bank deal activity has been particularly slow this year, with only four deals announced so far, compared to a record 16 announcements in 2022. Investor and private equity transactions are accounting for a larger percentage of bank M&A activity amid the ongoing deal doldrums. Pension fund involvement in broader M&A appears to be on track for a flat-to-slight improvement in 2023 compared to a year earlier, though encouraging signs of cooling inflation and speculation that interest rate hikes are near the end could encourage a stronger second half.

Four US blank-check companies went public in the second quarter, the lowest quarterly total over the last four years, according to Market Intelligence data. High interest rates and expectations for additional interest rate hikes in July further extended the dry spell for special acquisition companies (SPACs) IPOs, which typically go public to raise cash and acquire other businesses. The aggregate disclosed value of SPAC M&A for the second quarter was $890 million, significantly below the $2.14 billion value of deals struck in the second quarter of 2022.

US corporations cut costs in the first quarter of the year as rising interest rates and a weakening economy worsened operating conditions. The total operating expenses of companies rated investment grade by S&P Global Ratings dropped 5.3% in the quarter to $2.858 trillion. Companies with weaker balance sheets also trimmed costs. Total operating expenses of non-investment-grade companies fell 3.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $628.71 billion, according to the latest Market Intelligence data.

  • In Focus: M&A Activity

    • High rates extend M&A slump in North America through H1 2023

      The decline in the volume and valuations of M&A deals deepened in the second quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Bank M&A 2023 Deal Tracker: 8 deals announced in June

      Eight US bank deals were announced in June, bringing the year-to-date total to 41 deals.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Investors sidestep de novo process by scooping up banks amid deal doldrums

      Investor deals provide an easier entry point into banking than starting a de novo, industry experts told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Global pension fund investment slumps in Q2 2023 to lowest level since 2019

      Pension fund sponsors participated in 22 disclosed deals with an aggregate value of $740 million from April to June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Banks' interest in CRE loan sales builds, though big deals remain scarce

      The ranks of potential buyers for US banks' commercial real estate loans are growing, though many sellers are not comfortable enough with the prices being offered to pull the trigger, industry observers said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      European banks' true credit risk unclear due to differences in expected loss disclosures

      European banks must offer transparent and consistent disclosures of expected credit loss models so that the stress levels institutions are under can be better understood, analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Financials Research: US P&C Insurance Market Report: Profitability to remain elusive in 2023

      The industry will make considerable progress in shrinking its underwriting losses in 2023, but the new "US P&C Insurance Market Report" projects that it will be 2024 before it returns to the black, with improvement in private auto leading the way.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • 451 Research: Embedded finance, bank-fintech partnerships drive agenda at Money 20/20 Europe

      The mood at Money 20/20 Europe was buoyant despite a challenging first half of 2023 for the European fintech industry. However, the event also reinforced the view that the embedded finance space is oversaturated, and the herd will likely thin.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Terminated deals down for 6th straight quarter; private equity's share rises

      There were 38 terminated deals in the second quarter, with private equity participating in more than 15% of those deals, the highest proportion since at least the first quarter of 2020.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • IPOs for US SPACs hit 4-year low in Q2

      Broader economic conditions are still weighing on new special purpose acquisition company IPOs.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US companies cut day-to-day costs to keep expenses in check

      Companies have responded to a tougher economic environment by lowering costs.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Tech firms, cruise companies see biggest jumps in market cap

      Apple crossed the $3 trillion mark first, but Nvidia saw its market value increase nearly 192% this year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Short sellers avoid mega-cap stocks that drive market rally

      Overall short interest in the S&P 500 rose in the first half of 2023, though sellers generally reduced or kept their already low positions against the technology companies that drove stocks higher.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US corporate debt issuance picked up in H1 2023

      Companies are tapping the bond market again despite rising borrowing costs with debt issuance by nonfinancial corporations increasing by 36% on the 2022 level.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      China could cement IPO lead with new listing rules, upcoming mega deals

      The Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, which ranked first and second in the first half global IPO league table, could reinforce their positions given the full implementation of China's new listing rules and mega deals in the pipeline.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Oil, gas capital raises in June: Sector collects $6.35B driven by debt offerings

      During the first half of 2023, the US and Canadian oil and gas storage and transportation segment raised over $21 billion.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      RRA Research: ROE, gas project review policies await FERC action amid impending shakeup

      From return on equity issues to permitting new gas projects to ensuring the reliability of the transmission grid, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission faces a series of critical policy choices amid impending changes to the commission's makeup.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      California ISO tackles 'broken' interconnection process as queue tops 500 GW

      A massive wave of renewable energy and energy storage proposals has overwhelmed planning and engineering resources, posing risks to the state's energy transition. But grid connection reform proposals are beginning to emerge.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan Research: Big 4 ad agencies highlight the role of generative AI during Q1 calls

      Following a strong year in 2022, the absence of cyclical events and economic slowdown, the big four ad agencies report a slow start for 2023 revenues, except Publicis, which beat initial performance expectations.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: IM July 2023 – Financings jump 60% to 15-month high

      Financings are up 60% month over month in June, the second consecutive month of increase, fueled by larger transactions for gold, lithium and diamonds.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      African mining companies outpace global peers on women in leadership

      Among a select dataset of publicly traded mining companies in Africa, women hold 32.0% of the executive roles, 23.9% of the C-suite roles and 26.5% of the board roles, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Supply Chain: 2023 So Far in 10 Data Points

      S&P Global Market Intelligence identifies 10 data points that show supply chains mostly returning to normal, though there are notable areas of concern.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Spherical economy: Managing expanding soccer ball supply chains

      The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand brings a focus onto a rapidly expanding part of the football (soccer) world.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

 

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @SPGMarketIntel on Twitter.

Compiled by Roma Arora

